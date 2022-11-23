Following days of disruption over the last few weeks and months, rail workers are heading back to the picket line over the festive season with three days of strikes announced by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

The action, which is being forced by rail workers as part of a row over job security, pay and working conditions, follows the largest set of rail strikes in 30 years over the summer with train journeys cancelled across the country in June and July. These will be the last days of strikes in 2022 after two months of no action as well as the first in 2023 as rail disruption continues into the new year after railway bosses did not offer any new deals to reach a settlement.

When are the next train strikes?

The RMT union, which represents rail workers, has announced further days of strikes. These are likely to impact those travelling across the country to see loved ones over the Christmas period. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The new dates will run over four weeks through the middle of December and the opening week of January. The full list of strike dates are:

Tuesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 14

Friday, December 16

Saturday, December 17

Tuesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 4

Friday, January 6

Saturday, January 7

Rail workers will also be taking part in an overtime ban across the railways from Sunday, December 18, until Monday, January 2, which may cause further disruption.

Will the Tyne and Wear Metro be impacted by the rail strikes?

Much like previous industrial action, the confirmed upcoming strikes will impact the Tyne and Wear Metro. Despite this, the impacted days are only set to hit one part of the system.

This will be between Pelaw and South Hylton, impacting Boldon and Sunderland as the branch is jointly used by Network Rail and the Tyne and Wear Metro with RMT members servicing Network Rail lines.

Why are rail workers striking?

