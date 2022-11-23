Train strikes: When are the next strikes and how will they impact the North East and the Metro?
RMT union members are heading back to the picket line across the festive season – these are the strike dates to remember.
Following days of disruption over the last few weeks and months, rail workers are heading back to the picket line over the festive season with three days of strikes announced by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).
The action, which is being forced by rail workers as part of a row over job security, pay and working conditions, follows the largest set of rail strikes in 30 years over the summer with train journeys cancelled across the country in June and July. These will be the last days of strikes in 2022 after two months of no action as well as the first in 2023 as rail disruption continues into the new year after railway bosses did not offer any new deals to reach a settlement.
When are the next train strikes?
Most Popular
The new dates will run over four weeks through the middle of December and the opening week of January. The full list of strike dates are:
Tuesday, December 13
Wednesday, December 14
Friday, December 16
Saturday, December 17
Tuesday, January 3
Wednesday, January 4
Friday, January 6
Saturday, January 7
Rail workers will also be taking part in an overtime ban across the railways from Sunday, December 18, until Monday, January 2, which may cause further disruption.
Will the Tyne and Wear Metro be impacted by the rail strikes?
Much like previous industrial action, the confirmed upcoming strikes will impact the Tyne and Wear Metro. Despite this, the impacted days are only set to hit one part of the system.
This will be between Pelaw and South Hylton, impacting Boldon and Sunderland as the branch is jointly used by Network Rail and the Tyne and Wear Metro with RMT members servicing Network Rail lines.
Why are rail workers striking?
As part of their statement announcing the additional days of strikes the RMT explained that they have been in talks with Network Rail, these talks were the cause of the cancellation of strikes earlier in the Autumn although no deal has been offered from railway bosses. Members are negotiating for an improved offer on jobs, pay and conditions for rail workers.