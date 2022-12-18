Sunderland engineer who tested almost five times over the limit narrowly avoids jail

Terry Gilchrist, 57, of Cambourne Avenue, Seaburn, made a three-mile journey to have Sunday dinner with his dad and parked in the right street – but outside the wrong house.

A resident in Brierfield Grove, Ford Estate, suspected something was up when his motor stayed static for up to 20 minutes. And his suspicions were confirmed when he knocked on the vehicle’s window and found Gilchrist hard to rouse at 2.15pm on June 12.

By the time police arrived, Gilchrist was at his father’s home and had followed up his previous night’s drinking with a bottle of wine and a litre of vodka, a court heard.

Terry Gilchrist.

Self-employed Gilchrist gave a breath test reading of 163mcg of alcohol, against a legal limit of 35mcg – and was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court and was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months, and banned from driving for three years.

Passing sentence, District Judge Zoe Passfield described his reading as “extremely high” and said it was “beyond fortunate” he had not caused injury.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said Gilchrist stayed put for between 15 and 20 minutes after pulling up outside the incorrect abode.

Mr Anderson added: “The gentleman whose house it was didn’t know what was going on. He knocked on the window, but the driver seemed to be ignoring him.

“When the vehicle’s door opened, the driver was ‘out of it’. He didn’t know if it was drink or drugs because he couldn’t smell alcohol.

“Sensibly, he took the keys from the vehicle and asked his wife to call the police.”

Mr Anderson said several residents came into the street, “including the defendant’s father who took him up the road”.

He revealed: “He was arrested at his father’s house for driving while unfit but said that he hadn’t been driving. He said he had had a bottle of wine with his Sunday dinner.

“His reading was exceptionally high. It’s four times the limit, it’s actually closer to five times the limit.”

A Probation Service report said Gilchrist had drunk five pints of lager, a quarter bottle of vodka and a bottle of wine the previous night.

It said he then had a bottle of wine and a litre of vodka with his lunch.

Ritchie Rodger, defending, said: “We’ve got this man of previously good character who gets himself this kind of reading.

“He describes himself as a recovering alcoholic, he accepts he has a long-standing alcohol abuse problem.

“When he spoke to the police, he said he had been there for his Sunday dinner.

“He couldn’t remember what he had been drinking, but it was an awful lot. He’d had an awful lot the night before and it just carried on.”

