Some top restaurants and supermarkets are offering free food for children this summer school holiday.

The rising cost of living has meant families are needing to stretch their money further than ever in 2022, and plenty of companies are looking to help out and ensure everyone can still enjoy a meal out while kids aren’t in schools.

The summer break this year runs between July 25 and September 5.

The full list of restaurants and cafes where children can eat for free or £1 across Sunderland this summer holiday

Asda

The supermarket is often offering cheap meals during school holidays at its in-store restaurants and cafes across the region. This year they are offering kids the chance to eat for £1 all day, every day with no adult spend across the full break.

Beefeater and Brewers Fayre

Up to two under 16s can get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult at Beefeater and Brewers Fayre sites across the country.

Sunderland’s local Brewers Fayre is The Wessington in Castletown.

Farmhouse Inns

The popular pub and restaurant chain is offering the chance for kids to eat for £1 between Monday and Saturday throughout the summer. All customers need to do is sign up to the brand’s email club to receive a voucher.

The deal is available for two children per paying adult and the company has two sites across Sunderland. These are Oak Tree Farm in Doxford and Wearside Farm near Washington.

Pausa Cafe at Dunelm

Some Dunelm stores have internal cafes, and those which do are offering a great deal throughout the summer. From June 27 kids are able to get one mini main, two snacks and a drink for free with every £4 spend.

This can be used at the cafe at the Dunelm store just off Wessington Way.

Sizzling Pubs

The prominent pub chain is offering weekday deals for families this summer. They are offering £1 kids meals with every adult meal from 3–7pm from Monday to Friday.

Sizzling Pubs’ sites across Sunderland are The Grange on Newcastle Road, The Royal Marine in Fulwell and The Hollymere on Leechmere Road.