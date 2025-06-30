New suntrap beer garden opens on Sunderland seafront

There’s a new hotspot for al fresco pints on Sunderland seafront.

The new Grannie Annie's beer terrace at Marine Walk, Roker with staff Chelsea Court and Demi Clark. | Sunderland Echo

Grannie Annie’s has unveiled a new suntrap on Marine Walk and it’s one of the largest beer gardens in the area, able to seat more than 100 people.

The bar transformed the old Smugglers back in 2017 and there had always been plans to open a large wraparound balcony at the back and side of the coastal pub.

Owner Stacey Karczewski’s late dad, known as Ski, was a well-known publican in the area and he named this site after Stacey’s own Grannie - Annie Karczewski.

It's now one of the largest beer gardens on the seafront | Sunderland Echo

Sister bar, Grandpa Dickie’s followed in summer 2023.

“It was always dad’s plan to have a balcony here,” said Stacey. “And we finally decided to go for it. The planning permission was already in place and we decided it was now or never.”

Stacey commissioned local artist Doodle D to create murals on the space, which he crafted free hand.

“He did such an amazing job,” said Stacey. “I gave him free reign, but said it needs something Grannie’s, something seafront and something in honour of my dad, which we’ve done with the Union flag. Dad always had a Union flag in his pubs.

“The decking actually forms the flag which you can see more clearly when the tables and chairs aren’t out.”

The decking is laid out to form the Union flag | Submitted

The new beer garden isn’t the only new addition heading to Roker.

Work is very near completion on the new Elephant Rock bar being created in the old shelter next door to Grannie Annie’s.

Complementing and completing the stretch of hospitality venues along Pier Point and Marine Walk, the new addition has been brought to the city by Michael Thompson and Steve Smith, who are directors at Vaux Brewery, and business partner George Clarke, the TV architect who has a huge passion for the regeneration of his home city.

The fit out is ongoing, with the bar expected to open soon.

Stacey said: “We can’t wait to have our new neighbours here. We don’t see it as a competition, it’s great to have a broad offering to attract people down here.

Local artist Doodle created murals for the new space | Sunderland Echo

“We’ve definitely noticed a rise in seafront trade, but it can be difficult to get people here at night - so the more venues the better.”

Meanwhile, activity has also been seen on the old amusements in Roker.

Seldons Leisureworld had revised plans for the site, which has been empty for some time, approved in January.

It included tweaks to the initial plans, approved back in May, 2023, to bulldoze the vacant building to make way for a modern two-storey development offering both accommodation and family-friendly leisure facilities.

The plans included a “family entertainment centre” and ancillary café at ground floor level, along with three apartments above and an area for four parking spaces at the southern end of the site.

Planning documents submitted said the building’s design would mirror the Pier Point development at Marine Walk.

Another recent addition to the area which further boosts the visitor offering is The Beach House at One Roker Terrace.

Empty for decades, the end terrace house on Roker Terrace is now an occasion house, which can be hired by the room or as a whole house.