15 Sunderland seafront beer gardens for drinks in the sunshine

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 25th May 2024, 05:34 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 14:12 BST

Sunderland seafront has welcomed some great new additions in recent years, which join some old favourites.

If you’re after al fresco drinks this summer, here’s some Roker and Seaburn beer gardens worth checking out.

The biggest beer garden along the seafront is, of course, Stack Seaburn which is ideal whatever the weather thanks to the roof and heaters. It's very dog friendly too, so your pets can also soak up the atmosphere.

1. Stack Seaburn

The biggest beer garden along the seafront is, of course, Stack Seaburn which is ideal whatever the weather thanks to the roof and heaters. It's very dog friendly too, so your pets can also soak up the atmosphere. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
As well as breathing new life into the old Victorian tram shelter in Seaburn with a sympathetic restoration that honours the history of the site, Blacks Corner has an outdoor area that really comes into its own in the summer months. Make sure to check out the new coffee hatch, too.

2. The Tram Shelter, Seaburn

As well as breathing new life into the old Victorian tram shelter in Seaburn with a sympathetic restoration that honours the history of the site, Blacks Corner has an outdoor area that really comes into its own in the summer months. Make sure to check out the new coffee hatch, too. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Tin of Sardines opened its doors in 2022 after renovating an old toilet block and tram shed in Pier View - and it's proved a huge hit with its views over the Roker Riviera. It's great for a wide range of gins, breakfasts, brunches, BBQ sessions and more. It's also dog-friendly inside and out.

3. Tin of Sardines, Pier View

Tin of Sardines opened its doors in 2022 after renovating an old toilet block and tram shed in Pier View - and it's proved a huge hit with its views over the Roker Riviera. It's great for a wide range of gins, breakfasts, brunches, BBQ sessions and more. It's also dog-friendly inside and out. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
You can now enjoy North al fresco, with seating at the far end of the promenade. You can book outdoor tables for the brunch menu Wednesday to Sunday from 10.30am, with the evening menu running from 4pm. You can book online or by calling 0191 5294320 during opening hours.

4. North, South Bents, Seaburn.

You can now enjoy North al fresco, with seating at the far end of the promenade. You can book outdoor tables for the brunch menu Wednesday to Sunday from 10.30am, with the evening menu running from 4pm. You can book online or by calling 0191 5294320 during opening hours. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandDrinksSeaburn
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice