Sunderland has certainly welcomed its newest venue into the fold.

Just 12 days since the £4million Sheepfolds Stables opened its doors and the destination hotspot has sold 23,000 pints, with just short of 10,000 of those being of Pit Pony lager, brewed exclusively for the site by Vaux.

The Taproom bar at Sheepfolds Stables with GM Operations Nigel Wood. | Sunderland Echo

It’s been an incredible response to the multi-purpose food, drink and events space which has given new life to once forgotten Victorian stables, which serviced the old nearby Wearmouth Colliery and beyond.

General manager of operations, Nigel Wood, said the team is delighted by the response from Wearside, as well as visitors from outside the area.

“It’s been overwhelming just how much people have embraced what we’re trying to do here,” he explained.

As well as being home to tenants such as Italian restaurant Vito’s Osteria, Mediterranean restaurant Ember, The Calabash Tree Caribbean, I Scream for Pizza, Deep North doughnuts and coffee and Mother Mercy cocktail cabin, the venue is home to bars, run by developers and operators Building Design Northern (BDN).

The largest of the bars, The Taproom, has proved particularly popular and is full of historical features such as booths that follow the footprint of the old horse stalls.

The Taproom is one of the in-house bars on site | Sunderland Echo

Its drink range includes 14 draught options, including the aforementioned Pit Pony, the name of which was chosen to acknowledge the area’s former coal industry and Sheepfolds is the only place you can sup a pint of the Helles lager.

Nigel added: “We’ve really concentrated on local drinks from this side of the water, like McColl’s Brewery based in Bishop Auckland, Tooth & Claw and Camerons in Hartlepool, Maxim and of course Vaux - Pit Pony has literally flown out.

“What’s really important to us is to tie in Sheepfolds with the local community and Vaux is very much part of the fabric of Sunderland, as much as the pits and shipyards.

The pub has transformed an old stable block | Sunderland Echo

“It’s about legacy and we’ve made sure that staff members embrace the Sheepfolds story and understand its connection to the people of Sunderland.

“I think visitors appreciate that and it certainly has the wow factor for them when they walk through the arch for the first time.”

Some of the 14 draught options | Sunderland Echo

Situated in the shadow of the Stadium of Light, the venue has a strong match-day offering, and has already been full for screenings of televised games, so staff are looking forward to the first home match this Sunday, August 18 when the Black Cats take on Sheffield Wednesday.

As well as The Taproom, the venue also houses in house bar Back of the Pit as well as the city’s only whisky snug and cigar lounge, The Spey Snug, which is open to the public as well as for private hire.

Back of the Pit bar | Sunderland Echo

This weekend will also see pop up food traders available on the 20,000 sq ft Grade II-listed site.

Meanwhile, the tenants have also reported strong trade, with Deep North selling 1,100 doughnuts on opening weekend alone.

Booking is recommended for the restaurants at peak times, but no reservations are needed for the bars or courtyard seating area, which is also dog-friendly.

The Spey Snug whisky and cigar lounge | Sunderland Echo

Moving forward, a number of events are planned for the site, which also houses The Bridle Path and Hayloft wedding and meeting event spaces.

At the far end of the stables, the city’s new footbridge is now making its way across the city with the first of its huge steel structures now in place.

It’s due to open in summer 2025 and is set to boost footfall at the site further, linking it directly to Keel Square.

The changing face of Sheepfolds

The stables play a key role in the ongoing regeneration of Sheepfolds | Sunderland Echo

The wider Sheepfolds site is also undergoing major changes with work ongoing at a new Housing, Innovation and Construction Skills Academy (HICSA) on the corner of Hay Street. The world-class training centre will educate and upskill local people with the technical skills to build, retrofit and create innovative factory-built new homes. It's already taking shape and is due to open in summer 2025.

In the meantime, a new Esports Arena is set to open this year at the old Audi showroom at Sheepfolds, providing a base from which to host and stream Esports competitions.

Sunderland is set to lead on the UK Esports gaming evolution. With an annual turnover of $200billion, the gaming industry generates more money than the movie, music and TV industries combined.

Sheepfolds also plays a key role in the Riverside Sunderland housing community, made up of four sites and 1000 new homes spanning both sides of the river. The Sheepfolds neighbourhood will be the largest of the four, comprising 450 houses and apartments.