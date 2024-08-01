2 . Ember

With a name inspired by its charcoal grill dishes, Ember is a sleek and stylish sit-in restaurant at the site with more than 50 covers. Expect dishes from across the Mediterranean, as well as Asia and Egyptian food with a twist inspired by chef Tam Hassan's heritage. He comes from great culinary stock, winning Gordon Ramsay's F Word when he was just 18. | Sunderland Echo