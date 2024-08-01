From a hidden whisky lounge to Caribbean food, here’s a rundown of what exactly is in the development, which will be open seven days a week.
1. The Taproom
The Taproom really celebrates the heritage of the site with booths in the footprint of the old stalls and serving house lager Pit Pony, specially-brewed for the site by Vaux, as well as other drinks.
2. Ember
With a name inspired by its charcoal grill dishes, Ember is a sleek and stylish sit-in restaurant at the site with more than 50 covers. Expect dishes from across the Mediterranean, as well as Asia and Egyptian food with a twist inspired by chef Tam Hassan's heritage. He comes from great culinary stock, winning Gordon Ramsay's F Word when he was just 18.
3. Southpaw Dance Studios
As part of the entertainment offering, dance company Southpaw Dance Company also has a studio at the space.
The award-winning dance company has been granted £250,000 to make its new studio a centre for innovation and digital dance and they will be using augmented reality and virtual reality equipment in their innovative dance productions.
4. Vito's Osteria
Vito's Osteria has completely transformed an old stable block at the Victorian site to create a beautiful Italian restaurant that's elevating classic dishes and bringing a real taste of Italy to the banks of the Wear. It's been brought to the city by owner Vito Farigu who was born in Lake Garda and raised in Sardinia, with the restaurant name translating as Vito's Tavern.
