Marks and Spencer reveals Christmas food range and delivery service: Here's the menu and how to order

Marks and Spencer have released their full Christmas food range as build up towards the end of the year begins. Famous for its presentation and sense of tradition, M&S’ announcement marks one of the first big talking points in the Christas hype.

What’s on the menu?

The range includes a series of snacks including cheddar cheese profiteroles in addition to the centrepiece of a Christmas dinner – a 2kg turkey joint which serves 8-10 people.

The popular high street chain are also offering alternatives to the traditional meals we see as the year draws to a close, with a turkey and ham Christmas pudding pie, a gammon piece which serves up to 12 people and a large duke of beef.

Plant based vegan options are also present, including alternative versions of beef wellington, chicken kievs and duck croquettes.

Old M&S cult favourites also return in the form of the Gin Snow Globe while the famous Colin The Caterpillar gets a fesive renaming with Colin the Elf set to hit shelves across the country.

When can I order from the M&S Christmas range?

As part of the announcement of the range, M&S have also revealed that their Christmas Food To Order service is now accepting booking slots – the earliest the company has ever opened their order servce ahead of Christmas.

Booking a slot is simple through the M&S website, customers simply find their local store, select a date between 22-24 December to collect, and then pick a time slot before choosing from the wide range of food and drink options. All that’s left to do is sit back, enjoy the build up and turn up on the day of collection!

The minimum spend for an order is £40 which is dealt with as a deposit. Customers can then pay the remaining amount when collecting their order.