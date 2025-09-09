Fancy breakfast round Mine?

A new venture has opened its doors in Sheepfolds Stables aiming to plug the gap for breakfast foods at the popular multi-purpose site.

Full English option at Mine | Submitted

Mine, named after the fact the site once neighboured the old Wearmouth Colliery, has opened in the bar which previously operated as Back of the Pit.

Open seven days a week from 9.30am through to 3pm, Mine aims to make the most of the prime space which looks onto the main courtyard.

It’s the second venture at the site for Washington businessman Ryan McVay who already runs The Calabash Tree at Sheepfolds Stables.

Calabash Tree owner Ryan McVay has launched Mine at the Sheepfolds in The Pit Bar serving breakfasts and bites with help from staff Paige Hussey. | Sunderland Echo

But while the Calabash Tree draws culinary inspiration from Trinidad and Tobago, Mine is all about classic English breakfasts, such as full English and bacon rolls as well as lunchtime toasties and burgers.

Ryan said: “No one does classic breakfasts here and it’s something we’d been asked for with people asking if there was anywhere they could get a bacon sandwich.

“I had a chat with Rik (who owns the site) and we decided it would be a great way to make the most of this space, which was mostly used on match days.

“We don’t want to tread on any of the other traders toes here, it’s more about complementing the existing offering at the site.”

Mine also still operates as a bar space, with a new hatch put in so that football fans can grab breakfast sandwiches to go.

The new venture opened last weekend and Ryan said they did better than expected with local sports clubs at the nearby Beacon of Light keen to get breakfasts.

Mine also still operates as a bar | Sunderland Echo

It’s been a strong summer for Sheepfolds Stables, especially with the return of Premier League football to the city and Sunderland hosting the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, which was watched by a record crowd.

Individual restaurants have also had success with Ember making it into the Good Food Guide and The Calabash Tree being shortlisted in Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year and the Be Inclusive Hospitality Awards.

However, the real game-changer will be the opening of Keel Crossing, which means people can walk from Keel Square to Sheepfolds Stables in around four minutes.

After the new footbridge opened for one day for the rugby, the team from VolkerStevin are back on site finishing cosmetic touches to the new landmark, with an opening date for day-to-day use expected soon.

Other new restaurants and cafes opening soon include the much-anticipated RIO which opens in Low Row this Sunday, September 14 and Wear, a new coffee and clothes shop opening in the former Vine Place in Aphrodite, later this month.

What’s on the menu at Mine?

One of the set breakfasts | Sunderland Echo

Sarnies

Bacon: £5

Sausage pattie (veggie available): £5

Fried egg: £4

Breakfasts

Full English - bacon, sausage pattie, hash browns, beans, black pudding, fried egg and toast: £15

Set 1 - bacon, beans, fried egg and toast: £9

Set 2 - sausage pattie, beans, fried eggs and toast (veggie available): £9

Set 3 - bubble & squeak, fried eggs and brown sauce: £10

Soups & sarnies

Tomato soup and cheese toastie: £8

Beef burger and chips: £10

Chicken burger and chips: £10

Kids

Chicken nuggets, chips and beans: £9.99

Sausage, chips and beans: £9.99

Drinks

Range of teas: £3, coffees from £2. Bar menu as was.