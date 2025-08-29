I'm blown away to be a finalist in the Be Inclusive Hospitality awards

A restaurant which brings the fiery flavours of Trinidad & Tobago to the banks of the Wear has been recognised at a national awards.

The Calabash Tree has just marked its first year of business at Sheepfolds Stables, but operated as a pop up and trailer long before that.

Ryan McVay at his Calabash Tree restaurant | Submitted

Firefighter-turned-chef Ryan McVay from Washington established the business as a passion project, cooking the food of his family’s heritage.

Ryan grew up enjoying the rich and varied flavours of the Caribbean islands where his mum was born.

Coupled with the fact his dad is a former catering lecturer of more than 30 years at Sunderland College, it sparked a love affair with cooking the spices and dishes of Trinidad and Tobago which he turned into his Calabash Tree business.

Named after a tree that’s indigenous to the West Indies, the Calabash Tree took root when Ryan visited Newcastle’s Boiler Shop in 2015 for a street food event and noticed that the melting pot of flavours from the dual Caribbean island were missing.

Now, he’s been named as a finalist in the Be Inclusive Hospitality awards, which recognises the talent of Black, Asian and ethnic minority individuals working across the UK hospitality industry.

Jerk chicken thali tray at The Calabash Tree | Sunderland Echo

On being shortlisted in the Caribbean food category, Ryan said: “I’m proud (and a little blown away) to share that I’ve been named a finalist in the Be Inclusive Spotlight Awards 2025 – Caribbean Food Category.

“This award celebrates Caribbean food businesses pushing boundaries and building something special, so to even be recognised alongside so many incredible people is an honour in itself.

“From starting out cooking from the trailer to growing The Calabash Tree into what it is today, it’s always been about sharing the flavours and culture I love, with my own twist, and creating food that connects with people.

“To have that journey recognised on this stage means a lot. Big thanks to everyone who’s supported me along the way — this one’s for all of us. Fingers crossed for the awards night which takes place on October 13th.”