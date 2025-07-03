I'm in the running to be Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year with my Caribbean dishes

One of Sunderland’s most-unique restaurants needs your vote in a major national awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Calabash Tree is the only Sunderland restaurant to make the shortlist for this year’s Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year.

Jerk chicken thali tray at The Calabash Tree | Sunderland Echo

It’s a shortlist chosen by the delivery platform based on the amount of orders, quality and the variation of the food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the overall regional winner is chosen by the public via a simple online vote here.

Now in its fourth year, the awards also recognise the contributions of small and independently run restaurants to their local communities and the food industry.

The Calabash Tree opened its doors as Sunderland’s first Trinidad & Tobagan restaurant in August 2024 at the Sheepfolds Stables development.

It was a proud moment for owner Ryan McVay from Washington who retired from the fire service due to injury and launched a passion project cooking the food of his family’s heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Ryan McVay | Submitted

Reflecting on the first year of his first standalone restaurant, he said: “It’s been good and a learning curve seeing the site develop and learning what people want to see here.

“I feel like we’re really turning a corner with the summer coming and I’m really excited for the year ahead.

“We’re a bit tucked away in our restaurant and some people still don’t realise we’re there, but when people do come we get great feedback and they generally tell all their friends. It’s the kind of food that’s completely different to anywhere else in Sunderland and I think people really appreciate that.

“They always say it’s the quality, price point and overall experience they enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More 12 new food and drink places worth checking out in Sunderland

This year, more than 130 restaurants across the country are in the running for the awards.

The other North East restaurants featured are Little Lobo in Newcastle, Dakwala in Newcastle, Sushi Me Rollin in Newcastle, Dot Bagels in Newcastle, Davey’s at its Newcastle site, My Delhi at its Newcastle site, Eat Clean in Whitley Bay, Chilli Padi in Newcastle and Scream for Pizza in Newcastle.

The finalists will be chosen from the public vote and will receive a £5,000 prize and a tailored support package from Uber Eats to help boost their business.

They will also be invited to London to cook for the judges who will decide the overall Restaurant of the Year, with the winner receiving £100,000 to invest in their growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges include; Levi Roots, entrepreneur and musician; Clodagh McKenna, Irish celebrity chef and TV host; and last year’s winner Natty Crutchfield, whose restaurant went from cult hit to national fame.