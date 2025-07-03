12 new food and drink places worth checking out in Sunderland

From some old favourites given a makeover to new city centre lunch hotspots, there’s been a host of new food and drink openings over the past couple of months.

Here’s our latest roundup if you’re looking for somewhere new to try.

Named after owner Olivia's puppy, Willows has just opened in St Thomas Street next door to Amy's Winehouse. It specialises in handmade focaccia sandwiches, Detroit-style pizza slices to take away, cookies, smoothies, matcha and more.

Specialising in authentic Malaysian food, Jom Makan is based in one of the basement units in Frederick Street. Expect options like the Malaysian national dish, Nasi Lemak, soulful Laksa, pink iced rose syrup drinks made with condensed milk called Sirap Bandung Ais and more.

There's a new suntrap terrace at Grannie Annie's in Roker which is an ideal place for drinks in the sunshine - and one of the best views in the city.

As part of a wider programme to attract more people through the doors of the Minster, a new business has opened at its coffee shop space. Called Cafe at the Minster, it sells classic comfort foods like breakfast sandwiches, corned beef slices and school cake.

