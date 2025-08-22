Kings of Leon are set to headline the Come Together Festival on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

American rock band Kings of Leon are set to headline Newcastle’s Come Together Festival on tonight (August 22), following in the footsteps of Robbie Williams on Wednesday, August 20.

The festival was initially scheduled to happen in June, before moving back following the news Kings Of Leon would need to postpone shows due to injury earlier this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside Kings of Leon, the line up for Friday evening also includes performances from the Courteeners, The Cribs, and Scottish indie outfit The Snuts.

This is what to expect from drinks prices at the Come Together Festival:

A full list of drink prices for the Come Together Festival in Newcastle. | National World

Draught pints:

Madri: £7.50

Atlantic IPA: £7.50

Rekorderlig: £7.50

Aspall Cider: £7.50

Guinness: £7.50

Bottles and cans:

Madri (440ml): £6

Aspall Cider (330ml): £6

Rekorderlig (330ml): £6

Hooch: £6

Cobra Zero: £5

Guinness 0%: £6

Red wine (175ml): £7.75

White wine (175ml): £7.75

Rose wine (175ml): £7.75

Bottle of wine (75cl): £31

Canned cocktails:

AU Vodka cocktail can: £8

Spirits and shots:

Smirnoff Vodka (and mixer): £7.70

Jack Daniels (and mixer): £7.70

Gordons Gin (and mixer): £7.70

Gordons Pink Gin (and mixer): £7.70

Captain Morgan Spiced (and mixer): £7.70

Captain Morgan White (and mixer): £7.70

Jagermeister: £5

Tequila Rose: £5

Soft drinks:

Soft drink (half pint): £2.50

Soft drink (pint): £4.50

Bottled water (500ml): £3

Red Bull: £4.50

Full details about the Come Together Festival can be found at: https://cometogetherfestival.co.uk/.