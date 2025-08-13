Newcastle is counting down the days to one of its biggest live music events of the summer, as Come Together Festival prepares to transform the historic Town Moor into a huge live music space.

Taking place on Wednesday, August 20 and Friday August 22 2025, the series will feature headline sets from Robbie Williams and Kings of Leon, alongside an eclectic line-up of national and local talent.

The festival was initially scheduled to happen in June, before moving back following the news Kings Of Leon would need to postpone shows due to injury earlier this summer.

Come Together Festival is coming to Newcastle in June 2025. | Come Together Festival

Who is performing at Come Together Festival?

The first night belongs to Robbie Williams. The former Take That star turned global solo phenomenon is bringing his chart-topping charisma to the Town Moor. Joining him on stage will be Yorkshire indie heroes Kaiser Chiefs, North East favourite Perrie, fast-rising singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin, and The Lottery Winners, who Robbie has affectionately dubbed his “new best friends.”

Friday August 22 will bring the curtain down with a headline performance from American rock icons Kings of Leon. The second night’s line-up also includes Courteeners, The Cribs, and Scottish indie outfit The Snuts.

What else is on?

With three stages of live performances, Come Together is set to be a full-day experience rather than just a gig. Between sets, festival-goers can explore an array of local street food vendors as well as top rides.

How to get to Come Together Festival

The Town Moor is easily reached on foot, with a short walk from the city centre. For those arriving by public transport, the nearest Metro station is Haymarket, a short walk away. Newcastle Central Station is also a walkable distance away.

There is no public parking at the event.

Are tickets still available for Come Together Festival?

A small number of general sale tickets remain available through the event’s website, while various VIP options are also on offer through the same link.

What are the times for Come Together Festival in Newcastle?

Gates for both dates will open at 1:30pm, with final access at 9pm.

The times for the Wednesday sets are as follows:

DAY ONE

Main Stage

3pm - Nell Mescal

4pm - Lottery Winners

5pm - Andrew Cushin

6pm - Perrie

7.30pm - Kaiser Chiefs

9pm - Robbie Williams

Curfew – 11pm

Stage two

2.30pm - Harriet Rose

3.30pm - Charlie Floyd

4.30pm - Sonny Tennet

5.30pm - Guy Sebastian

7pm - Deco

8.30pm - Tom A.Smith

Stage three

2.30pm- Jamie Lee Harrison

3.30pm - Evan Williams

4.30pm - Vona Vela

5.30pm - Park View

7pm - Sam Fischer

8.30pm- Ashley Singh

DAY TWO

2.30-3pm - Chloe Slater

3.30-4pm - The Cribs

4.30pm - The Snuts

6pm - The Reytons

7.30pm - Courteeners

9.30pm - Kings of Leon

Curfew - 11pm

Stage two

2pm - Leazes

3pm - Mitch Sanders

4pm - Kerr Mercer

5.30pm - Aaron Rowe

7pm - The Rosadocs

8.30pm - Du Blonde

Stage three

2pm - Drury Hill

3pm - Liam Fender

4pm - BASHT

5.30pm - Cortney Dixon

7pm - Bolder

8.30pm - The Kairos