Come Together Festival: Set times, remaining ticket information and more as Robbie Williams and Kings of Leon headline North East festival
Taking place on Wednesday, August 20 and Friday August 22 2025, the series will feature headline sets from Robbie Williams and Kings of Leon, alongside an eclectic line-up of national and local talent.
The festival was initially scheduled to happen in June, before moving back following the news Kings Of Leon would need to postpone shows due to injury earlier this summer.
Who is performing at Come Together Festival?
The first night belongs to Robbie Williams. The former Take That star turned global solo phenomenon is bringing his chart-topping charisma to the Town Moor. Joining him on stage will be Yorkshire indie heroes Kaiser Chiefs, North East favourite Perrie, fast-rising singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin, and The Lottery Winners, who Robbie has affectionately dubbed his “new best friends.”
Friday August 22 will bring the curtain down with a headline performance from American rock icons Kings of Leon. The second night’s line-up also includes Courteeners, The Cribs, and Scottish indie outfit The Snuts.
What else is on?
With three stages of live performances, Come Together is set to be a full-day experience rather than just a gig. Between sets, festival-goers can explore an array of local street food vendors as well as top rides.
How to get to Come Together Festival
The Town Moor is easily reached on foot, with a short walk from the city centre. For those arriving by public transport, the nearest Metro station is Haymarket, a short walk away. Newcastle Central Station is also a walkable distance away.
There is no public parking at the event.
Are tickets still available for Come Together Festival?
A small number of general sale tickets remain available through the event’s website, while various VIP options are also on offer through the same link.
Sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the region’s best news and sport highlights - visit our newsletter page here
What are the times for Come Together Festival in Newcastle?
Gates for both dates will open at 1:30pm, with final access at 9pm.
The times for the Wednesday sets are as follows:
DAY ONE
Main Stage
3pm - Nell Mescal
4pm - Lottery Winners
5pm - Andrew Cushin
6pm - Perrie
7.30pm - Kaiser Chiefs
9pm - Robbie Williams
Curfew – 11pm
Stage two
2.30pm - Harriet Rose
3.30pm - Charlie Floyd
4.30pm - Sonny Tennet
5.30pm - Guy Sebastian
7pm - Deco
8.30pm - Tom A.Smith
Stage three
2.30pm- Jamie Lee Harrison
3.30pm - Evan Williams
4.30pm - Vona Vela
5.30pm - Park View
7pm - Sam Fischer
8.30pm- Ashley Singh
DAY TWO
2.30-3pm - Chloe Slater
3.30-4pm - The Cribs
4.30pm - The Snuts
6pm - The Reytons
7.30pm - Courteeners
9.30pm - Kings of Leon
Curfew - 11pm
Stage two
2pm - Leazes
3pm - Mitch Sanders
4pm - Kerr Mercer
5.30pm - Aaron Rowe
7pm - The Rosadocs
8.30pm - Du Blonde
Stage three
2pm - Drury Hill
3pm - Liam Fender
4pm - BASHT
5.30pm - Cortney Dixon
7pm - Bolder
8.30pm - The Kairos