This was the moment Perrie sang with Robbie Williams as both performers returned to the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appearance came during Williams’ headline set at the opening day of Come Together Festival on the Town Moor in Newcastle.

Perrie has performed earlier in the day during a set she described as “a return home” following her childhood in South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Williams at Come Together Festival in Newcastle | Jason Button/NationalWorld

She was born in the North East before moving to Dorset, returning to South Shields for primary and secondary school before moving on to Newcastle College to study performing arts.

She then went on to become a member of Little Mix - a group put together by a series of solo artists on the X Factor in 2011 alongside fellow South Tyneside local Jade.

She was named in the lineup for Come Together Festival alongside fellow main stage performers Nell Mescal, The Lottery Winners, Newcastle-born Andrew Cushin, the Kaiser Chiefs and headliner Robbie Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williams welcomed Perrie back on stage to perform Take That classic Relight My Fire from the group’s early days. Williams famously left the group in 1995 before returning for a tour 15 years later.

The second day of Come Together will take place on Friday, August 22 and is set to feature a headline set from Kings Of Leon.