A famed North East brewery is returning to Sunderland in the latest chapter of an amazing history.

Sheepfolds Stables. | Creo

Camerons Brewery, based in Hartlepool, was the original ale supplier to the long-lost Waggon Tavern, which stood on the doorstep of the Sheepfolds Stables.

The pub is long gone, but drinkers returned to the site earlier this month as the exciting Sheepfolds Stables development opened its doors on August 2.

Among the food and drink outlets operating from the site is the Taproom, which has seen a huge success with the exclusive Pit Pony lager brewed by Vaux, as has second bar Back of the Pit.

Now Camerons has created ‘Lamplight’, a new brand exclusively available at Sheepfolds Stables, named in honour of Sunderland’s mining heritage.

One of the last collieries to close in Sunderland, Wearmouth Colliery, was a neighbour of the stables.

An archive image of Sheepfolds (pub on the corner of second top street) courtesy of Historic England | Historic England

Lamplight will be served as the bar’s ‘house’ lager, and is a clean and refreshing, traditional 4% pilsner style drink, that will be sold for £5 per pint.

It will stand alongside a variety of IPAs and lagers, ensuring there is an option to suit all tastes.

As well as the new relationship with Camerons, Sheepfolds Stables will also be strengthening its partnership with McColls Brewery in Bishop Auckland, and will now be serving Crowded, a classic Pilsner using 100% malted barley and aromatic German hops.

An archive image of Sheepfolds (pub on the corner of second top street) courtesy of Historic England. | Historic England

Nigel Wood, general manager of Sheepfolds Stables, said: “We’re thrilled to be adding to our great line up of lagers with Lamplight.

“It’s incredible to think that in years gone by, when the Waggon Tavern stood just meters from here, Camerons would have been making the journey north to deliver ale to be enjoyed by locals.

“To be able to bring that brand back to the area is brilliant and we’re really proud to add it to our line-up of lagers.”

He added: “This whole venue is built on heritage and provenance, so it was important to us to partner with drinks producers that bring that to the table.

“With Camerons connection to the area, it allows us to further add to the offer for customers, while restoring a trading relationship between the Brewery and our Sheepfolds venue.

“We have sold more than 20,000 pints of Pit Pony since we opened our doors. We’ve effectively been drank-dry of our supplies, and the guys at Vaux are busy brewing more to keep up with demand, but we’re sure Lamplight will prove to be just as popular with people looking to try a nice, easy drinking lager.”

The Wagon Tavern stood directly opposite the Sheepfolds Stables site and carried a mural on the front denoting its connection to Camerons Ales.