Artisan donuts are the latest addition to the line-up which will greet visitors to Sheepfolds Stables when the new development opens in August.

Peter McIntyre, Executive Director of City Development at Sunderland City Council (left), Phil King, Owner of Deep North (centre) and Rick Marsden of Building Design Northern Ltd, developers of Sheepfolds Stables (right), announcing the artisan doughnuts and speciality coffee company will now be coming to Wearside. Submitted.

Deep North, an independent doughnut and coffee shop which has established branches in Tynemouth and Newcastle, is taking over one of two kiosks being built at the site near the Stadium of Light.

The black clad kiosk will be in one the courtyard areas, and is designed to resemble a similar structure that would have stood in its place back in 1884 when the Grade II-listed site was a working stables yard.

The Sheepfolds team said Deep North has built up a cult following across the North East, thanks to the quality of its donuts and coffee.

The company operates a ‘scratch bakery’, making all elements of its doughnuts in-house and producing a fresh batch each day following a 24-36 hour process of making and proving dough, rolling, frying and decorating.

They said Deep North’s experienced baristas serve speciality coffee, primarily from coffee partner Allpress, using top of the range coffee equipment including a trademark orange La Marzocco espresso machine.

Owner Phil King, who launched Deep North with business partner Tom Clark, back in 2022, said: “We can't wait to bring Deep North to Sunderland. Having seen the growth and development of the city over recent years, we have been looking for the right opportunity for us and Sheepfolds Stables fits perfectly for us. There is loads going on in the area and we are excited to be part of that. We have popped up at markets and events in Sunderland over the last 12 months and we've loved how well we have been received.

“We focus on doing two things and doing them really well - speciality coffee made by baristas who have a real passion for coffee, and quality artisan doughnuts with a fresh, interesting and ever-changing menu. We think we bring something new and exciting to the table and look forward to being part of this superb venue and its range of brilliant food and drink operators.”

Part of the Riverside Sunderland regeneration masterplan, Sheepfolds Stables is a visionary £4million development which boasts an enviable and eclectic line up of eateries from Italian to international cuisine, and Caribbean cooking to Neapolitan pizza purveyors.

Built in 1884, the buildings - which were once a stables and horse hospital owned by the North East Railway Company, overlook the River Wear and are being developed by Sunderland-HQ’d architecture and engineering practice, Building Design Northern Ltd (BDN).

There are a number of’respectfully designed’ additional spaces at the venue which has welcomed a mix of high-quality occupiers, each bringing their own unique offer when the venue opens on August 2.

To find out more about the Sheepfolds Stables development, follow Sheepfolds Stables on social media platforms or www.sheepfoldsstables.co.uk