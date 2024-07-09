Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Archaeologists working on the Sheepfolds development have now completed their job, making some fascinating discoveries about Sunderland's industrial and wartime past.

AAG Archaeology has made some fascinating discoveries at Sheepfolds Stables. | 3rd party

Building archaeologists say the site is "the best-preserved railway horse stables in the entire region and compares with some of the best examples in the country".

In their day, the stables could accommodate 84 horses with another 20 horses occupying the horse hospital onsite.

The stables were part of the biggest and most important railway project in late Victorian Sunderland, the Monkwearmouth Junction Line, opened in 1879 by North Eastern Railway.

AAG Archaeology studied every aspect of the building, even finding the only surviving water tap fitting and wooden stall from the original building.

But the most remarkable surviving feature will be right under guests’ feet.

The outside yards and some of the buildings appear to have a cobbled surface. The cobbles are actually a unique paving brick which and a distinctive product of the North East.

At Sheepfolds they were intricately laid to drain away the hundreds of gallons of horse urine that were produced every day into extra-large drains. Stable floors were created at a precise angle, to drain the urine away without straining the leg muscles of the horses.

Shallow channels in the brick surface take the liquid out of the buildings without being deep enough to be a trip hazard, only around ⅜ of an inch deep.

The outlines of two dung heaps can also be seen in the brick surface behind the main buildings.

Inside a long-abandoned working area in the Stables complex. | 3rd party

Twenty-first century diners may prefer not to dwell upon this.

The remains of two horsekeepers’ houses demolished in the 1970s were also identified by their drains. Chopped food stores and a shoeing shop are also thought to have been part of the original layout.

AAG Archaeology said: "Working horses were a massive part of the industrialisation and urbanisation of the western world, but the role they played in everyday life is now almost completely forgotten and their stables have almost all disappeared.

"The stables were turned into garages, with steel joists being used to open up wide garage doors, concrete floors and inspection pits began to appear and the dung heaps and chop stores were removed to make the site easier to drive around.

"When, in the 1970s the Sheepfolds site was no longer needed by the National Freight Corporation it was rented out before being sold to Edward Thompson’s, who used the site for storage and two of the garages were occupied by Leisureland Motors and Albatross Bus and Coach Hire.

Chimney breast of a boiler room furnace, found behind a plastered office wall. | 3rd party

“Although the area around the Sheepfolds Stables on Easington Street is largely industrial now, there were streets of terraced houses here until WWII, when the area was bombed by the Luftwaffe due to the nearby high-value targets such as shipping on the Wear, the railway and goods yard, and Wearmouth Colliery.

"An anti-aircraft gun was based in the stables yard, probably in front of where the new stage will be."