Still time to get your tickets for a fantastic night of entertainment in memory of Bradley Lowery
Delighted organisers at the Bradley Lowery Foundation are counting down to a fundraising ‘first’.
A charity drag night will be held this Friday, May 17 at the Alexandra steakhouse in Grangetown.
Excitement for a big night
Tess Tickle and the Dragettes will be providing the entertainment with tickets at £10 and funds going to the Foundation.
The Foundation’s Fundraising and Family Support Worker Brooke Mitchell said: “We are so excited to be holding our first drag night to raise funds for our charity. Tess Tickle and her girls are absolutely fantastic, and we know it will be an amazing night.”
Bradley fought so bravely
Bradley lost his fight to neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July of 2017.
Since then, the Foundation set up in his memory has supported other poorly children.
It has also established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated huge sums of money to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.
Help for so many children
The Foundation is also building a holiday home which will be a haven for poorly children and their families.
Super Brad’s Pad will have five bedrooms, play rooms, a hot tub, enclosed garden and lots of other top-notch facilities, and it will be a place where sick children and their families can go for a well-deserved break. Anyone wanting tickets should visit https://bradleyloweryfoundation.com/product/tess-tickle-and-the-dragettes-tickets/
