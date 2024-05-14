Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘We are so excited to be holding our first drag night’

Delighted organisers at the Bradley Lowery Foundation are counting down to a fundraising ‘first’.

A charity drag night will be held this Friday, May 17 at the Alexandra steakhouse in Grangetown.

The Alexandra where the fundraising night will be held. Photo: Google Maps.

Excitement for a big night

Tess Tickle and the Dragettes will be providing the entertainment with tickets at £10 and funds going to the Foundation.

The Foundation’s Fundraising and Family Support Worker Brooke Mitchell said: “We are so excited to be holding our first drag night to raise funds for our charity. Tess Tickle and her girls are absolutely fantastic, and we know it will be an amazing night.”

Bradley fought so bravely

Brave Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery died from cancer at the age of six in 2017.

Since then, the Foundation set up in his memory has supported other poorly children.

It has also established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer, donated huge sums of money to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

Help for so many children

Raising money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation this week.