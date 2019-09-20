15 places in the North East to take part in free 5K Parkrun events
Getting fit and meeting new people has never been easier than with the free, weekly Parkruns that take place around the UK every weekend.
By Katy Wheeler
Friday, 20th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
As a handy guide, we’ve rounded up the 5km timed runs in North East parks. They are open to everyone, free and are safe and easy to take part in. All you need to do is register before you attend here.