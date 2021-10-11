Your memories of Hills bookshop in Sunderland, as we mark 15 years since in closed
It was a sad day when Hills closed in Sunderland.
And when we asked for your views of the Waterloo Place bookshop, you had plenty to say of the place which shut 15 years ago.
Followers of the Sunderland Echo’s nostalgia page on Facebook – Wearside Echoes – shared their memories and told us that it was a ‘second home’ for some people.
Lets take a closer look at your memories of a shop which had a special place in your hearts.
June Humphries told us: “Used to buy turquoise ink for my fountain pen..loved this shop.”
Fellow Wearside Echoes follower Alan Brown said: “Got all my text books from here for Mechanical Engineering studies from 1974 to 1978 then from 1982 to 1986. Happy days. Loved the shop.”
Katrina O'Connor commented: “I spent so many hours in Hills, buying art supplies and browsing books; eagerly awaiting the next book in a series to come out.”
Lynn Hartley called it ‘My second home as a child! Then the Durham Book Centre as a teenager’ while Stephen Summerscales commented: “Loved spending time browsing in Hills on a weekend.”
Lesley Mfon said: “It should never have closed’ while Vicki Louise said: “Loved that place.”
Thanks also to Margaret Taylor who said: “Worked there, went to the last staff closing down party.”
Ian Don commented: “Loved the shop, shame it closed” and Railton Howes said: “Always the highlight as a child to go into Hills when the latest Famous Five books were new in stock.”
Kelly Jacklyn Johnson called it ‘My fave shop when I was a kid…just loved getting stationary from there.”
Thanks also to Florence Nicholson who said: “Loved this shop. Used to call in lots on the way home from school.”
Julia Thompson was another one who adored Hills and said: “I booked my first holiday abroad from there.”
More than 150 of you gave the story a like on Facebook including Brian Richardson, John Williams, Steve Smith, Sarah Murray, Julie Bond and Dorinda Stokes.
