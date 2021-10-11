Your memories of Hills bookshop in Sunderland, as we mark 15 years since in closed

And when we asked for your views of the Waterloo Place bookshop, you had plenty to say of the place which shut 15 years ago.

Followers of the Sunderland Echo’s nostalgia page on Facebook – Wearside Echoes – shared their memories and told us that it was a ‘second home’ for some people.

Lets take a closer look at your memories of a shop which had a special place in your hearts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hills Bookshop which evoked so many fond memories for Wearside Echoes followers.

June Humphries told us: “Used to buy turquoise ink for my fountain pen..loved this shop.”

Fellow Wearside Echoes follower Alan Brown said: “Got all my text books from here for Mechanical Engineering studies from 1974 to 1978 then from 1982 to 1986. Happy days. Loved the shop.”

Katrina O'Connor commented: “I spent so many hours in Hills, buying art supplies and browsing books; eagerly awaiting the next book in a series to come out.”

Lynn Hartley called it ‘My second home as a child! Then the Durham Book Centre as a teenager’ while Stephen Summerscales commented: “Loved spending time browsing in Hills on a weekend.”

Staff members in the picture in 2006. Recognise them?

Lesley Mfon said: “It should never have closed’ while Vicki Louise said: “Loved that place.”

Thanks also to Margaret Taylor who said: “Worked there, went to the last staff closing down party.”

Ian Don commented: “Loved the shop, shame it closed” and Railton Howes said: “Always the highlight as a child to go into Hills when the latest Famous Five books were new in stock.”

Kelly Jacklyn Johnson called it ‘My fave shop when I was a kid…just loved getting stationary from there.”

A look inside the shop in 2006.

Thanks also to Florence Nicholson who said: “Loved this shop. Used to call in lots on the way home from school.”

Julia Thompson was another one who adored Hills and said: “I booked my first holiday abroad from there.”

More than 150 of you gave the story a like on Facebook including Brian Richardson, John Williams, Steve Smith, Sarah Murray, Julie Bond and Dorinda Stokes.

Which was your favourite Sunderland shop from years gone by? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Angela and Janine Foster, of Sunderland, examine the magic eye images in a popular section of Hills Booksellers and Stationers, in Waterloo Place.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

A view of the shop in the early 2000s. It was the view which prompted so many memories from followers of Wearside Echoes.

Window shopping at Hills in the 1950s.