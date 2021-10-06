Nine great pictures of Sunderland pubs, clubs and nightclubs in 1988

Is there a pub, club or nightclub that particularly comes to mind. A favourite perhaps that you always returned to?
We have a selection of images from the Sunderland Echo archives and they all show venues you may have enjoyed 33 years ago.
From Windmills to Strokes and Annabels, see how many you remember.
1. Strokes pub
Strokes pub in Hudson Road Hendon was photographed in November 1988. Remember it?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. The Windmills
The Windmills in March 1988. What are your memories of Wearside back then?
Photo: se
3. Happy times in Annabels
A view of Annabels in December 1988. Does this bring back memories?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Sleepers Pub
A view of Sleepers in East Boldon in August 1988.
Photo: Sunderland Echo