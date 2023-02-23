The Sunderland fan was stationed in Geilenkirchen in West Germany with the Army, when the Black Cats clashed with Leeds United at Wembley.

He got to watch the match in his married quarters, but not on English TV or German for that matter.

From Cruyff to Porterfield

Jim Mustard's memories of 1973 and the FA Cup Final.

Jim, from Seaham, explained: “We were situated near the Dutch border and we could receive Dutch television who transmitted a lot of English football."

They were treated to a regular dose of Cruyff, Neeskens and other Dutch stars but on May 5, 1973, Jim sat down to watch Sunderland – live on TV with his next door neighbour who was a Leeds fan.

They dressed in their team’s colours an even had a pal dressed as a referee in between them.

Jim, bottom right, with friends and family watching the 1973 FA Cup Final in Germany.

‘Hard to believe it was 50 years ago’

“Happy days, hard to believe it was fifty years ago,” said Jim who reflected on an incredible day.

Pictured on Cup Final day in Germany are, front row, left to right; Tony Cook. Charlie Dowie, Jim Mustard.

Back row left to right are Jim’s son Paul and Tony’s son Daryl.

Jim and his wife Margaret, pictured recently.

Jim added: “Charlie and I were Corporals in the Royal Corps of Signals serving with 21 Signal Regiment at RAF Wildenrath. I was a Radio Technician. Tony was an RAF Sergeant.”

Jim’s Army experiences

Seaham-born Jim said: “My father was in the army so we moved around the country quite often, spending no more than three years in one place. In 1963, I joined the Army and I spent three years at the Army Apprentice School, Harrogate (Now Army Foundation College).

"Most of my time was spent with various regiments of the Signals in what was then West Germany. I also did two tours of duty in Bahrain in the Gulf. I finished my service in 1979 after 16 years and went to work as a technician on the Tyne and Wear Metro, eventually retiring in 2008.

Bobby Kerr lifting the FA Cup in 1973.

"We had three children, Paul, Dennis and Linda. My second son followed in my footsteps and joined the Catering Corps (now the Royal Logistics Corps.) My father, me and my son are holders of the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal.”

So many great 1973 recollections

We are loving your memories of the 1973 FA Cup season and we would love more.

