The Sunderland man who bet on Newcastle to lose the FA Cup Final by 37-0, and other stories from 1998

Joyce Dale, of St Luke’s Road, Pallion, and pals, Sheila Middleton, and Carol McLaren, landed the jobs as the PG Tips grannies in 1998.

Joyce and her friends were all set to promote the new three-dimensional teabag which took four years to develop. They all agreed it was going to be a good laugh.

But that wasn’t the only fun bit of news to come out of Sunderland and County Durham that year.

Grannies, a Robin Reliant and fans on bikes - it's Sunderland in 1998.

Lovely jubbly and well done Trevor

Robin Reliant fan Trevor Lewins was being sponsored by Post Office Counters for a marathon drive.

Trevor, from Philadelphia, was one of a group of people driving their three-wheelers from Land’s End to John O’Groats to mark the 40th anniversary of the Reliant Owners Club.

A Sunderland fan placed a bet on Newcastle United to lose the 1998 FA Cup Final by 37 goals to nil.

The Triangle tea tasters, from left: Joyce Dale, Carol McLaren and Sheila Middleton.

The man put a £1 bet on the Magpies to lose when he popped into the Durham branch of a betting shop, much to the surprise of counter staff.

Anyone know who he was?

Vaux were top brass in 1998

Vaux band, formerly attached to Silksworth Colliery, was chosen to introduce the TV premiere of the acclaimed comedy film Brassed Off.

Trevor Lewins on his way from Land's End to John O'Groats in a Reliant Robin.

As an overture to the movie, about a struggling group of musicians in a Yorkshire mining town, Channel 4 was screening a documentary about Vaux Samson Band.

Talented cook Elaine Alderson was ready for her own TV appearance that year, in BBC1’s Junior Masterchef.

Elaine’s mum Helen ran the restaurant at Durham Cathedral at the time and Elaine, 15, had been cooking for as long as she could remember.

The young footballers from Hetton who were on the lookout for new changing rooms.

Six Sunderland season ticket holders missed the last game of the season in aid of charity.

The pals from the Willow Pond, Hylton Road, arranged to do the coast-to-coast cycle ride without realising the middle leg would fall in the day of the Swindon game.

But they pressed ahead with the ride and tried to catch the game in a pub along the way, according to organiser John Charlton, whose wife ran the pub.

He said: “We aim to make this an annual run so we’ll be able to make a much better job of it next year.”

Their dreams were crushed

Young footballers appealed for help after their dreams of joining a league were crushed.

The coast to coast cyclists who missed Sunderland's last match of the season n 1998 - from left to right: Davy Hall, Dawson Boyle, Neil Wright and John Charlton.

The young players, who met every Friday to train at Hetton Comprehensive School, were all set to join the Russell Foster League after finding a field to train on.

But their hopes were dashed when the field’s changing rooms were condemned after asbestos was found.

The coach said: “The boys were heartbroken as everyone was really excited about getting into a league. We only formed the team last August. We wondered if anyone has a portable building that we could use as changing rooms.”

Can you help?

We want you to fill in the blanks. Who remembers the PG Tips grannies? Did Trevor complete his Robin Reliant adventure? Who was the SAFC fan who out the FA Cup Final bet on? How did Elaine do on Junior Masterchef? And did the Hetton boys get their footballing dream?

If you have any of the answers, email [email protected]