The wheel which stood outside the shops and Wheelhouse pub in the centre of the village was removed on March 30. Following a successful campaign it will be relocated to Silksworth. It was used at Silksworth Colliery between 1868 and 1971.

It will be replaced by a restored pit wheel from the nearby F-Pit Engine House which once served the Washington mine. The wheel will stand in new landscaping in the heart of Albany, close where it spent its working life.

The pit wheel is scheduled to be in place by the autumn and celebrates Albany’s rich mining heritage.

The wheel will look like this when installation is complete this autumn.

The move is part of a wider £4.6million regeneration plan for the area, which will see improvements to the Washington F-Pit Museum with a new visitor centre and improvements to Albany Park.

These will include more greenery and landscape features, as well as security measures such as CCTV, new lighting to tackle issues of anti-social behaviour including unauthorised access by motorbikes or quad bikes.

During the “Let’s Talk F-Pit and Albany Park” public consultation, residents shared their views on the next stage of the project.

The consultation received 128 responses from residents. Sunderland City Council says strong support was shown for the planned improvements.

Residents are also keen to see ex-miners delivering tours and talks about life working in the pit, as well as sharing their memories of mining communities, including mining disasters and accidents, as well as significant local people and families of Washington.

Council chief executive Patrick Melia said: “We are rightly proud of the city’s industrial heritage and the strong foundations it provides for the city’s continued regeneration and development, which is moving at pace.

“It is important for us to celebrate this, with key focal points within our communities.

“The improvements we are making to the F-Pit Museum and Albany Park will deliver stunning new places for Washington residents to enjoy, as well as people from elsewhere in the city and beyond.”

There will be further opportunities for residents and businesses to help shape the proposals through further consultation events over the next year.

