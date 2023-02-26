Nine Sunderland pubs with a surprising past - including the one which was moved to America
Cheers. And as you enjoy a tipple in your favourite local, here is a tale or two to regale your friends with.
Every one of these Wearside pubs has a story to tell and we can share them on video thanks to Ron Lawson from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
There’s the hostelry which left Sunderland for America, and the pub which owed its name to the winner of the St Leger horse race.
The bar which stretched over two streets
Look at the pub named after ship’s ballast, and the pub with a bar in two streets.
Ron is a former JP who shared part of his huge photo collection of 11,500 pictures with us.
Sunderland Antiquarian Society is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm at its Heritage Centre in Douro Terrace.
Visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
Is there a Wearside pub’s past you want to tell us about? Email [email protected]