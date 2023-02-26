Nine Sunderland pubs with a surprising past - including the one which was moved to America

Every one of these Wearside pubs has a story to tell and we can share them on video thanks to Ron Lawson from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

There’s the hostelry which left Sunderland for America, and the pub which owed its name to the winner of the St Leger horse race.

The bar which stretched over two streets

Pubs with a past. Here are 9 Sunderland hostelries with a story to tell.

Look at the pub named after ship’s ballast, and the pub with a bar in two streets.

Ron is a former JP who shared part of his huge photo collection of 11,500 pictures with us.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm at its Heritage Centre in Douro Terrace.

The Windsor Castle with its glancing stone at the front. Photo: Ron Lawson.

Visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

Is there a Wearside pub’s past you want to tell us about? Email [email protected]

Watch our video to learn more about the Commercial Vaults. Photo: Ron Lawson.