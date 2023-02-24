What an insight it is into life in Newbottle Street in the 1930s.

There’s a shopping cart in the road, lots of children watching the camera, sales are under way and there are queues outside the Empire Cinema.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This rare cine clip has been shared with the Sunderland Echo by the North East Film Archive.

Clips from the cine footage of Houghton in the 1930s. Photo: North East Film Archive.

Davidsons and Doggarts for all your bargains

The NEFA footage includes M. T. Davidson’s shop, Doggarts among many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our thanks go to NEFA for the film and you can find a longer version on the NEFA website.

How Newbottle Street looked in the 1930s. Photo: North East Film Archive.

NEFA has a huge catalogue of over 70,000 items of original film, video tape, and born-digital material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its team has painstakingly taken on the task of preserving, cataloguing, and digitising these vital collections of reminders of our past.

Seaburn fairground in 1966

Plenty of faces on the streets of Houghton-le-Spring in the 1930s. Photo: North East Film Archive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The archive operates over two regional sites: They are the Yorkshire Film Archive, based in York, and the North East Film Archive, based in Middlesbrough.

Interested people can find out more about its work and collections by visiting the archive’s website online at www.yfanefa.com

If you have cine film of Sunderland and County Durham in the past, we would love to hear from you, whatever the subject may be.