The Sunderland art scheme which encourages you to look at the past - jazz bands, shipyards and all

Everything from jazz bands to shipyards comes under discussion at the Southwick REACH project which is making a real difference to the issue of social isolation.
The project encourages locals to create art, meet new people and talk about the area’s past. It uses a painting style called Recovery Art which helps people to come out of the isolation they felt during the pandemic, and enjoy company of others.
The project was explained in detail at an awareness event at Austin House on Friday where interested locals could find out more.
They could also hear how the Southwick Together initiative is continuing the great work that has already been done and which has won a National Lottery Community grant to continue its impressive work.
In the future, the money will fund workshops by REACH’s artistic director Lyn Killeen and, as well as holding workshops, it will encourage visits to local arts and heritage venues such as the artist Norman Cornish's house at Beamish.
Professor of Radio and Participation Caroline Mitchell has researched how Southwick REACH's unique arts, history and memories 'Recovery Arts' method can support older people to combat loneliness and isolation.
Caroline said the the group already had 500 members on its Facebook page where members post photos of Southwick History as well as sharing their creative work.
To find out more, visit the Southwick REACH (Research Education Arts and Culture Home) Facebook page.