The day it was cold enough to sledge on Roker beach: Sunderland snow day memories
What a day that must have been – when you went sledging on Roker beach in 2006.
It was so cold, the snow was covering the sand. We’ve got a great photo of it as well as plenty more from Sunderland snow days over the years.
Building Frosty and his friends at St Peter’s
Who remembers the snowman building contest at St Peters or people having fun at Silksworth ski slope, both in 2010.
In the same year, you might remember the snowman that was built by staff from Greenwoods outside their store in Blandford Street.
Fast forward to 2018 when Backhouse Park was the place to be for sledging.
On top of that, we have got Barnes Park in 1985 and loads more besides.
Snow scenes on film
Have a look at our video tribute to snow day and dont forget to share your memories of all things from Wearside’s past by emailing [email protected]