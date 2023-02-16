2 . James Herriot’s Roker birth house where there is FINALLY a blue plaque

A literary legend was born Alf Wight in Brandling Street, Roker in 1916. He became a brilliant vet, but better known as the author James Herriot. His books have sold over 60 million copies and been adapted for TV and films, including the series All Creatures Great and Small. Herriot lived most of his life in Yorkshire, but always considered himself a Mackem and was a Sunderland AFC fanatic. A blue plaque was finally installed at the house in 2021 by the wonderful Sunderland Antiquarians (pictured from left to right at the plaque's unveiling are: Phil Curtis of Sunderland Antiquarians, current homeowner Julie Graham, with James Herriot's son Jim Wight and daughter Dr Rosie Page).

Photo: Sunderland Echo