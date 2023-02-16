Most Wearsiders are (we hope) familiar with St Peter's Church and its connections to Benedict Biscop and Bede, the museum and US President Ulysses S. Grant and, of course, Penshaw Monument.
Well here are 11 sites with little pieces of Sunderland history that you may not be so familiar with. Alternatively, you might be something of a clever-trousers and know all this anyway. We hope it’s a fun read either way.
Our peek at Wearside’s less well-known past ranges from the Carboniferous Era to the 1960s, although we may have missed the odd bit out.
Here is the 11, in no order whatsoever.
1. Barnes Park’s Civil War cannon from a 1644 'derby match'
This 3.3 metre cannon sits beside a bowling green in Barnes Park, just off Ettrick Grove. Dredged from the River Wear in 1909, t is presumed to be from the 1640s and a relic of the English Civil War. It may have been lost by Royalists led by the Marquess of Newcastle during the 1644 Battle of Boldon Hill, under fire from Sunderland’s Parliamentarians. This particular derby ended in a draw.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. James Herriot’s Roker birth house where there is FINALLY a blue plaque
A literary legend was born Alf Wight in Brandling Street, Roker in 1916. He became a brilliant vet, but better known as the author James Herriot. His books have sold over 60 million copies and been adapted for TV and films, including the series All Creatures Great and Small. Herriot lived most of his life in Yorkshire, but always considered himself a Mackem and was a Sunderland AFC fanatic. A blue plaque was finally installed at the house in 2021 by the wonderful Sunderland Antiquarians (pictured from left to right at the plaque's unveiling are: Phil Curtis of Sunderland Antiquarians, current homeowner Julie Graham, with James Herriot's son Jim Wight and daughter Dr Rosie Page).
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Mysteries of the ancient Washington doorway
Washington Village is both beautiful and vacuum-packed with history, including Washington Old Hall, the Holy Trinity Church and the 400 year-old blacksmith’s, now the Forge restaurant. But the simple wall beside the Washington Arms pub is perhaps the most intriguing. It could be 1,000 years old. Behind the doorway is a wonderful vaulted room, which has served as a jail among other things over time. Some bright spark decided to brick up the doorway in the 1940s. Here are before and after pictures.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Hasting Hill: 325 million years old and no 's' at the end - right
Providing by far the oldest slice of history on our list is Hasting Hill (spelled correctly, there is no ‘s’ at the end). It’s been around for 325 million years and six weeks (we were told six weeks ago that it was 325 million years old). In 1911 it was discovered that Beaker People had lived there. They formed a civilisation during the Bronze Age, around 2400-1500 BC. Ask your dad.
Photo: Sunderland Echo