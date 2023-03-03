The full back broke his leg on the last match that he played for the Black Cats in 1993.

Still entertaining with a broken leg

He was stretchered off the Roker Park pitch during a game against Birmingham City and pretended to be rowing the stretcher!

John Kay and the day he rowed the stretcher off Roker Park.

Fans loved him for it and here is that moment once more on video, as well as a whole load of other reminders of the red and white star from the Sunderland Echo archives.

We’ve got him in 1990 action against Manchester United and John’s support for worthy causes in both 1993 and 2011.

Enjoy the trip back in time.

John Kay's last game for Sunderland in 1993.

Sunderland footballers John Kay, on guitar, and Gordon Armstrong join Red Cross workers for the fund raising "Buskaround" in Sunderland Market Place in 1993.