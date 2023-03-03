Sunderland legend John Kay's stretcher rowing stung, and other memories of the SAFC cult hero
It’s 30 years since SAFC star John Kay did this – and the moment went down in Wearside folklore.
The full back broke his leg on the last match that he played for the Black Cats in 1993.
Still entertaining with a broken leg
He was stretchered off the Roker Park pitch during a game against Birmingham City and pretended to be rowing the stretcher!
Fans loved him for it and here is that moment once more on video, as well as a whole load of other reminders of the red and white star from the Sunderland Echo archives.
We’ve got him in 1990 action against Manchester United and John’s support for worthy causes in both 1993 and 2011.
Enjoy the trip back in time.
