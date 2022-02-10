Disco, buffet, folk group and a top jukebox - memories of a 21st birthday at Sunderland's The Bay Hotel
What a 21st birthday it must have been for Viv Rumford – with a jukebox, disco and folk group all on the programme.
Viv got in touch with the Sunderland Echo after we recently asked readers ‘Which Sunderland pub was the best for jukebox music in the past?’
She said it ‘stirred happy memories of my 21st birthday party. I was 21 in November 1971 and in my final year at Langham Teacher Training College.
"My parents agreed that I could have a party. My mam and I visited several venues.”
After visiting a few venues, Viv had a stroke of inspiration.
“I remembered that there was a small room upstairs in the Bay where I used to go to discos on a Saturday night. The manager at the time was great and very accommodating.
"He said we could have the room for free and that he would switch the jukebox to play without any money. Also we could have a huge buffet for a flat rate of £10 plus one free drink for everyone.”
The scene was set and the evening did not disappoint.
"It turned out to be a great night,” said Viv.
"As well as the disco, a huge and excellent buffet, three friends who were a folk singing group called 'The Eldons' did a turn. They were the resident act at the Blue Bell folk group on a Sunday night.
"At the end of the evening , the manager said that as we had paid for the buffet, we could take all the remaining food home so you can imagine the delight of my college acquaintances to be given 'doggy bags' especially a group of Civil Engineering students from the Polytechnic.”
Our previous story shared the memories of people who follow the Sunderland Echo’s specialist nostalgia page called Wearside Echoes on Facebook. They told of their favourite venues for good jukebox music.
One of the most popular was The Blandford which had an upstairs jukebox, said followers.
Other front runners for the number one spot included The Borough, the Continental, the Blue Bell, and the Upper Deck.
