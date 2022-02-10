She said it ‘stirred happy memories of my 21st birthday party. I was 21 in November 1971 and in my final year at Langham Teacher Training College.

"My parents agreed that I could have a party. My mam and I visited several venues.”

The Bay Hotel.

After visiting a few venues, Viv had a stroke of inspiration.

“I remembered that there was a small room upstairs in the Bay where I used to go to discos on a Saturday night. The manager at the time was great and very accommodating.

"He said we could have the room for free and that he would switch the jukebox to play without any money. Also we could have a huge buffet for a flat rate of £10 plus one free drink for everyone.”

The scene was set and the evening did not disappoint.

Viv pictured cutting the cake at her 21st birthday party.

"It turned out to be a great night,” said Viv.

"As well as the disco, a huge and excellent buffet, three friends who were a folk singing group called 'The Eldons' did a turn. They were the resident act at the Blue Bell folk group on a Sunday night.

"At the end of the evening , the manager said that as we had paid for the buffet, we could take all the remaining food home so you can imagine the delight of my college acquaintances to be given 'doggy bags' especially a group of Civil Engineering students from the Polytechnic.”

One of the most popular was The Blandford which had an upstairs jukebox, said followers.

Other front runners for the number one spot included The Borough, the Continental, the Blue Bell, and the Upper Deck.

Can you remember having a special party at a now demolished Wearside venue? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

