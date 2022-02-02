From Free to Bon Jovi - your memories of the best gig you ever saw in Sunderland

We asked Echo readers for the gig they loved the most in years gone by and what a response we got.

Let’s take a look at your answers starting with Gary Ellwood, who said: “The Faces at the Mecca, although Led Zeppelin comes a very close second.”

Wearside Echoes followers have shared their memories of the best gig they have seen in Sunderland.

Alan Brown saw Free at the Sunderland Empire 51 years ago this month and said: “Still the best concert I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen a canny few since then.”

Anthony Houghton said Rory Gallagher was “sensational2 at the Empire and Christopher Nicholas said: “The Futureheads acapella gig in Sunderland Minster a few years ago was pretty special.”

Janice Collins said the best gig she saw was one of two – either “Kate Bush or Van Morrison at the Empire in the 70's”.

Emma Seaman said: “PJ and Duncan Sunderland Empire... still love them 30 years later.”

PJ and Duncan at Sunderland Empire in 1995. Emma Seaman said they put on the best gig she has seen.

Catherine Meddes had recollections of ‘Solid Silver 60s Gerry & the Pacemakers, The Searchers, Peter Sarstedt plus others at the Empire.”

Lynne Cobb got to see The Beatles in Sunderland and so did Beryl Harris and Hazel Gorman.

Thanks also to Linda Johnson who had quite a collection of fantastic gigs to reflect on. She saw “Small Faces at the Rink, Rolling Stones at the Odeon and Free at the Bay, to name a few”.

Doreen Hoyles chose Dave Dee Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich while Tracey Parkin said: “Foo Fighters at the stadium.”

The Toy Dolls at Finos. Jackie Walton saw them at the Old 29.

That was only the start of the love declared for bands who appeared at the Stadium of Light.

Neil Jackson saw Oasis, Tricia Gunn Dawson saw Bruce Springsteen and Cath Haley saw Bon Jovi.

Thanks also to Gary Pearn who said: “Rod Stewart and the Faces at the Mecca.”

Linda Hall was one of a number of people who said Showaddywaddy

The Mecca Centre which was the setting for top gigs including The Faces and Free.

Moira Manson saw T Rex while Joan Tate saw Free at the Mecca.

Alan Dunkeld loved Matt Monroe, Joe Brown, Vince Hill and Wee Willie Harris while Jackie Walton said: “Toy Dolls at The Old 29.”

Alison Jane Harrison said: “Loved The Mecca, best times ever thanks to Geoff Docherty and The Bay also.”

She added: “Free definitely,Still love them to this day. Saw them at The Locarno or as we know it The Mecca. Best times ever.”

Brian Fisher saw Motorhead at the Empire in 1987 while Letitia Mann saw “Cliff at the Regal pictures”.

George Forster said: “Led Zep at the Locarno” and thanks also to Tony Poston who saw Roy Orbison at the Empire.

The Beatles at the Empire in 1963.

Wendy Weightman said The Commodores at the same venue “back in the late 80s”.

Our thanks to everyone who responded to the question.

Our Wearside Echoes Facebook page is filled with photos and reminiscences about Sunderland and County Durham and so far 6,800 people have joined.

Inside the Mecca Centre in 1996.