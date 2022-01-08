Nine of the best Sunderland pubs for jukebox music back in the day, as chosen by Echo readers
Who’s up for a singalong? We asked for your memories of the Sunderland pubs with the best jukebox music in years gone by.
And boy did you give us some great answers when we put a question to followers of the Sunderland Echo’s specialist nostalgia page on Facebook.
The page is called Wearside Echoes and when we asked ‘Which Sunderland pub was the best for jukebox music in the past?’ more than 90 of you chipped in with answers.
Here are some of the hostelries where you loved to put a song on.
One of the most popular was The Blandford which was a winner in the eyes of Martin Donnelly, Lynn Hartley, Sellers Davison, Craggsy Andy, Eileen McIntosh and Paul Blandford.
Paul said: “Blandford upstairs great music and a good pool table.”
Alan Brown said: “The Blandford had canny jukebox upstairs in 1976. Always put Wishing Well on by Free.”
The Blue Bell was high in your charts and Bobby Adamson remembered Fridays when a whip round contributed to the music.
Another front runner for the number one spot was The Borough and Arthur O’Brien said it had a ‘great jukebox’ which was hugely popular.
Debra Riley was another fan and so was Steven Mustard.
How about the Continental? It got the thumbs-up from Mark Thomas who said it was ‘class because they had video on the TV as well.”
Sandra Maddison and others said the Upper Deck while Moira Manson was a fan of the Bay Hotel and said: “Spent many nights in there 1969 1970.”
There were fans too of the Rosedean, the Ship Inn in the East End, the Spyglass bar in the Roker, the Black Cat and the Brewery Tap.
How about the Lanercost? Were you a fan? Stephen Hartshorne was and said: “I remember going to the Lanercost which had a video jukebox.”
We had mentions too for the Eagle, Prospect, Upper Deck, Bay Hotel, Imperial Vaults and Laburnum Cottage. In fact, there were loads of quality places to go to for a spot of top jukebox music.
The pubs with the biggest backing were the Blandford and the Borough but which was your jukebox favourite in years gone by?
And to find out more about Wearside Echoes, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/wearsideechoes