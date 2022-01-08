Nine of the best Sunderland pubs for jukebox music back in the day, as chosen by Echo readers

And boy did you give us some great answers when we put a question to followers of the Sunderland Echo’s specialist nostalgia page on Facebook.

The page is called Wearside Echoes and when we asked ‘Which Sunderland pub was the best for jukebox music in the past?’ more than 90 of you chipped in with answers.

Here are some of the hostelries where you loved to put a song on.

The Sunderland pubs and hotels which you said had the best jukeboxes in years gone by.

One of the most popular was The Blandford which was a winner in the eyes of Martin Donnelly, Lynn Hartley, Sellers Davison, Craggsy Andy, Eileen McIntosh and Paul Blandford.

Paul said: “Blandford upstairs great music and a good pool table.”

Alan Brown said: “The Blandford had canny jukebox upstairs in 1976. Always put Wishing Well on by Free.”

The Blue Bell was high in your charts and Bobby Adamson remembered Fridays when a whip round contributed to the music.

Lots of you thought the Blandford was great for jukebox music. What about you?

Another front runner for the number one spot was The Borough and Arthur O’Brien said it had a ‘great jukebox’ which was hugely popular.

Debra Riley was another fan and so was Steven Mustard.

How about the Continental? It got the thumbs-up from Mark Thomas who said it was ‘class because they had video on the TV as well.”

Sandra Maddison and others said the Upper Deck while Moira Manson was a fan of the Bay Hotel and said: “Spent many nights in there 1969 1970.”

Another winner with followers of Wearside Echoes was the Dun Cow.

There were fans too of the Rosedean, the Ship Inn in the East End, the Spyglass bar in the Roker, the Black Cat and the Brewery Tap.

How about the Lanercost? Were you a fan? Stephen Hartshorne was and said: “I remember going to the Lanercost which had a video jukebox.”

We had mentions too for the Eagle, Prospect, Upper Deck, Bay Hotel, Imperial Vaults and Laburnum Cottage. In fact, there were loads of quality places to go to for a spot of top jukebox music.

The pubs with the biggest backing were the Blandford and the Borough but which was your jukebox favourite in years gone by? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

The Chesters - great for watching football and its jukebox was top-notch too, according to Wearside Echoes followers.

Putting on a tune at The Continental in 1982. Does this bring back happy memories?

The Borough was another jukebox favourite. Here it is in 1985.

The Lanercost in 1979. Did you love its jukebox?

The Bay Hotel was a jukebox hit.