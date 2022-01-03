Raise your glasses to these club memories.
A toast to the Wearside workingmen's clubs as we go inside nine of them in times gone by

Live stage acts, darts and dominoes, quiz nights, or just a chat with friends – it all happens in the workingmen’s clubs.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 4:55 am

And here is a chance to re-live some of the scenes that the Sunderland Echo photographers captured inside the clubs of Wearside in years gone by.

Let’s pay a visit to Castletown, Red House, South Hylton and Whitburn. We can also take a look inside clubs at Downhill, Farringdon and Town End Farm.

Take a look and see if these scenes bring back happy memories.

1. Flashback to 1982 in Downhill

Downhill Workingmens Club in August 1982. Does this bring back happy memories?

2. On the table in Farringdon

Farringdon Club pictured 36 years ago.

3. Cracking reminders from Castletown

Castletown Workmen's Club in 1997 but who are the people in the photo?

4. Wide eyed in North Biddick

A children's film show at North Biddick Workmen's Club in 1974. Can you spot someone you know?

