A toast to the Wearside workingmen's clubs as we go inside nine of them in times gone by

And here is a chance to re-live some of the scenes that the Sunderland Echo photographers captured inside the clubs of Wearside in years gone by.
Let’s pay a visit to Castletown, Red House, South Hylton and Whitburn. We can also take a look inside clubs at Downhill, Farringdon and Town End Farm.
Take a look and see if these scenes bring back happy memories.
1. Flashback to 1982 in Downhill
Downhill Workingmens Club in August 1982. Does this bring back happy memories?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. On the table in Farringdon
Farringdon Club pictured 36 years ago.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Cracking reminders from Castletown
Castletown Workmen's Club in 1997 but who are the people in the photo?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Wide eyed in North Biddick
A children's film show at North Biddick Workmen's Club in 1974. Can you spot someone you know?
Photo: Sunderland Echo