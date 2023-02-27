Life in Sunderland in 1987: The year when chinchillas, a new airfield and a flying boat made the headlines
A pregnant Chinchilla, an enterprising guitar player and lorry-pulling staff. Now that’s a quirky mix.
But they have one thing in common. They were headline hitters in Sunderland in 1987.
Chris Cordner explains why.
Pet shop owner Len Maidment knew something was up. His cherished Chinchilla Mildred had put on weight – all 6 oz of it.
But it was only after a 110-day pregnancy that the truth was revealed. Mildred had become a mum.
She and her partner George had become one of the first pairs of Chinchillas to give birth in a pet shop and it all happened at Maidment’s Pet Centre in Sea Road in 1987.
‘I’m chuffed to bits. They usually breed better when they are in big groups’
Delighted owner Len said at the time: “I’m chuffed to bits. They usually breed better when they are in big groups. I am just hoping the little one will survive.”
But that was just one of the quirky stories in the Echo headlines that year.
Musician Colin Hird – a bass guitarist from Sunderland – took up the Enterprise Allowance Scheme offer to launch his own business.
Colin, 23, is hiring out his talents for live and studio work and for tuition.
He said: “There are a lot of bands in the Wearside area who might need my kind of service.”
‘You have to have good finger nails’
Football champ Peter Cooper believed he nail it and help Sunderland beat Liverpool, Everton and QPR within a week.
Peter, 14, from East Herrington, was a Subbuteo star in 1987. The Farringdon Comprehensive School pupil was in the regional heat of the English championships at Leeds and aimed to be at the national final.
Peter explained: “I don’t know what makes me better than anyone else but you have to have good finger nails.”
Staff from Asda’s Grangetown sports and social club fundraised by towing a 16-ton, 40-foot long lorry along Marine Walk in Roker.
A pub with no pool tables or juke boxes
The Royal Marine pub reopened as The Sunderland Flying Boat that year.
The idea to re-name The Royal Marine came from retired Echo chief photographer and former RAF man Eddie Pears.
The brewery agreed to the name change to coincide with a prestigious £240,000 redevelopment – complete with a more mature clientele with no pool tables, flashing lights or juke boxes.
Manager Bob Shackleton and his wife, Margaret intended to create a traditional pub atmosphere with great emphasis on customer care.
A new haven for parachutists
Planes and parachutes were due to drop onto a reclaimed village pit heap after the launch of a new multi-thousand pound aerodrome venture.
A 105-acre site at Shotton Colliery was taking shape after three-year wait for flying enthusiasts from throughout the region.
The aerodrome was being developed by Sunderland Parachute Centre Ltd.
Headmistress Olwyn Acklam looked forward to the quiet life after 17 years in charge at Fulwell Infants School.
The former headmistress at Red House School enjoyed two presentations from staff and pupils at both Fulwell Junior and Infants Schools.
We want your stories of Sunderland’s past and the quirkier the better. Email [email protected]