But they have one thing in common. They were headline hitters in Sunderland in 1987.

Chris Cordner explains why.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pet shop owner Len Maidment knew something was up. His cherished Chinchilla Mildred had put on weight – all 6 oz of it.

Just some of the people - and creatures - which made the 1987 headlines in Sunderland.

But it was only after a 110-day pregnancy that the truth was revealed. Mildred had become a mum.

She and her partner George had become one of the first pairs of Chinchillas to give birth in a pet shop and it all happened at Maidment’s Pet Centre in Sea Road in 1987.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m chuffed to bits. They usually breed better when they are in big groups’

Delighted owner Len said at the time: “I’m chuffed to bits. They usually breed better when they are in big groups. I am just hoping the little one will survive.”

Pet shop owner Len Maidment with the one-day old who was born in his shop to parents Chinchillas George and Mildred.

But that was just one of the quirky stories in the Echo headlines that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musician Colin Hird – a bass guitarist from Sunderland – took up the Enterprise Allowance Scheme offer to launch his own business.

Colin, 23, is hiring out his talents for live and studio work and for tuition.

He said: “There are a lot of bands in the Wearside area who might need my kind of service.”

Subbuteo champion Peter Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You have to have good finger nails’

Football champ Peter Cooper believed he nail it and help Sunderland beat Liverpool, Everton and QPR within a week.

Peter, 14, from East Herrington, was a Subbuteo star in 1987. The Farringdon Comprehensive School pupil was in the regional heat of the English championships at Leeds and aimed to be at the national final.

Peter explained: “I don’t know what makes me better than anyone else but you have to have good finger nails.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland Flying Boat pub.

Staff from Asda’s Grangetown sports and social club fundraised by towing a 16-ton, 40-foot long lorry along Marine Walk in Roker.

A pub with no pool tables or juke boxes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Marine pub reopened as The Sunderland Flying Boat that year.

The idea to re-name The Royal Marine came from retired Echo chief photographer and former RAF man Eddie Pears.

The brewery agreed to the name change to coincide with a prestigious £240,000 redevelopment – complete with a more mature clientele with no pool tables, flashing lights or juke boxes.

Sunderland bass guitarist Colin of Hylton Lane Estate, who took up the Enterprise Allowance Scheme to launch his own business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Bob Shackleton and his wife, Margaret intended to create a traditional pub atmosphere with great emphasis on customer care.

A new haven for parachutists

Planes and parachutes were due to drop onto a reclaimed village pit heap after the launch of a new multi-thousand pound aerodrome venture.

A 105-acre site at Shotton Colliery was taking shape after three-year wait for flying enthusiasts from throughout the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aerodrome was being developed by Sunderland Parachute Centre Ltd.

Headmistress Olwyn Acklam looked forward to the quiet life after 17 years in charge at Fulwell Infants School.

The former headmistress at Red House School enjoyed two presentations from staff and pupils at both Fulwell Junior and Infants Schools.