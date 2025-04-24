Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grab your lunch tray because we’re off to the dinner hall!

What we wouldn’t give to have one more portion of pudding from the school dinner days – cornflake tart, the questionable-looking (but delicious) pink custard, or some good old sponge cake with sprinkles on top.

Thousands of people are part of our Wearside Echoes Facebook group, where we share retro memories, pictures and stories of Sunderland life every single day of the week. And recently, we have been talking about the foods from your childhood – including school dinners!

Sometimes they were a real treat but sometimes there was disappointment in store with something you didn’t like on the menu. You can’t have it all!

Do you remember what was on the menu for school dinners during your younger days?

So from the meals you loved to those you loathed, we asked Echo readers to get in touch with what they remember from the dinners at their school on Wearside. What’s your story?

Here are your memories – both good, and not so good – of Sunderland school dinners:

Helen Louise: "The smell! Bleugh!”

Jay Antony Sykes: “Runny custard in plastic trays. Dropping a massive chip on the floor, eating it, and vomiting. A Pasta King machine that made you a bowl of super watery pasta.”

Neil Heskett: “The weird -shaped trays they served the food on.”

Scott Thompson: “That they were rank.”

Stephen Clinton: “Rice pudding was beautiful. Manchester Tart. Pink custard. All fab.”

Andrea Mulligan: “Yoghurt and biscuits.”

Darren Humble: “A row of sultanas left around everyone's plate whenever they served curry, yet they kept putting them in there.”

Kenneth Seán Allan: “Paddock Stile school dinners. Proper boss.”

Janice Thompson: “I never went to them, always went home for lunch ... the good old days.”

Sharon Wingate: “The skin on the custard.”

Margaret Crosby: “Refusing ever to eat meat (mince, sliced gristle or spam) for my entire school life. Turned me veggie for many years.”

Maureen Grimes: “Chocolate cake and white sauce lush.”

Margo Lax: “Cornflake slice and custard.”