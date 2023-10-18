Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We may remember bobbing for apples, carving the turnip or telling spooky ghost stories – but today, the trick-or-treating tradition popularised in the United States is just as celebrated in the UK.

Many of us will have a favourite sweet or chocolate bar we always reach for when it’s time for a treat, but we asked members of our Wearside Echoes Facebook group to visit the memory lane corner shop to pick their favourite retro snack.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who's for some sweets? We remember the retro treats you would love to see return for Halloween. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a quarter of your favourite chewy or jelly sweets to a whole chocolate bar you don’t have to share with your brother or sister, here are eight retro sweet treats you would love to get in your Halloween bucket:

Aztec: The purple wrapper, we remember it well! A much-missed Cadbury favourite, chosen by Dave Beattie.

Buttered Brazils: Buttery toffee and a moreish nut. Tough on your teeth, but delicious all the same. Chosen by Carol Templeton.

Fruit Pips: You can't beat a traditional boiled sweet with some added sherbet fizz, chosen by Jason Batty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gold Rush: Available today as Golden Nuggets, this was top choice for a bubblegum-flavoured treat, chosen by Alex Lee.

Merry Maids: You might still spot these delicious choccy caramels at market near you, chosen by Gary Pearn.

Old English Spangles: Pear drop was our favourite flavour in this boiled sweet line-up, chosen by Anthony Houghton.

Raspberry Ruffles: The red-wrapped sweets are ICONIC. Raspberry, coconut and chocolate – what’s not to love? Chosen by Phyllis Reay.