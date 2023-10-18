Growing up in Sunderland: The retro sweets and treats you want to see return for Halloween
We may remember bobbing for apples, carving the turnip or telling spooky ghost stories – but today, the trick-or-treating tradition popularised in the United States is just as celebrated in the UK.
Many of us will have a favourite sweet or chocolate bar we always reach for when it’s time for a treat, but we asked members of our Wearside Echoes Facebook group to visit the memory lane corner shop to pick their favourite retro snack.
From a quarter of your favourite chewy or jelly sweets to a whole chocolate bar you don’t have to share with your brother or sister, here are eight retro sweet treats you would love to get in your Halloween bucket:
Aztec: The purple wrapper, we remember it well! A much-missed Cadbury favourite, chosen by Dave Beattie.
Buttered Brazils: Buttery toffee and a moreish nut. Tough on your teeth, but delicious all the same. Chosen by Carol Templeton.
Fruit Pips: You can't beat a traditional boiled sweet with some added sherbet fizz, chosen by Jason Batty.
Gold Rush: Available today as Golden Nuggets, this was top choice for a bubblegum-flavoured treat, chosen by Alex Lee.
Merry Maids: You might still spot these delicious choccy caramels at market near you, chosen by Gary Pearn.
Old English Spangles: Pear drop was our favourite flavour in this boiled sweet line-up, chosen by Anthony Houghton.
Raspberry Ruffles: The red-wrapped sweets are ICONIC. Raspberry, coconut and chocolate – what’s not to love? Chosen by Phyllis Reay.
Victory V Gums: Liquorice is an acquired taste – did you love or hate it? Chosen by Steve Brown.