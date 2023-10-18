News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Growing up in Sunderland: The retro sweets and treats you want to see return for Halloween

Trick-or-treating has become all the rage for Halloween.
Debra Fox
By Debra Fox
Published 18th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

We may remember bobbing for apples, carving the turnip or telling spooky ghost stories – but today, the trick-or-treating tradition popularised in the United States is just as celebrated in the UK.

Many of us will have a favourite sweet or chocolate bar we always reach for when it’s time for a treat, but we asked members of our Wearside Echoes Facebook group to visit the memory lane corner shop to pick their favourite retro snack.

Read More
The best retro sweets and the Sunderland shops you used to visit to buy them
Who's for some sweets? We remember the retro treats you would love to see return for Halloween. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.Who's for some sweets? We remember the retro treats you would love to see return for Halloween. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.
Who's for some sweets? We remember the retro treats you would love to see return for Halloween. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From a quarter of your favourite chewy or jelly sweets to a whole chocolate bar you don’t have to share with your brother or sister, here are eight retro sweet treats you would love to get in your Halloween bucket:

Aztec: The purple wrapper, we remember it well! A much-missed Cadbury favourite, chosen by Dave Beattie.

Buttered Brazils: Buttery toffee and a moreish nut. Tough on your teeth, but delicious all the same. Chosen by Carol Templeton.

Fruit Pips: You can't beat a traditional boiled sweet with some added sherbet fizz, chosen by Jason Batty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gold Rush: Available today as Golden Nuggets, this was top choice for a bubblegum-flavoured treat, chosen by Alex Lee.

Merry Maids: You might still spot these delicious choccy caramels at market near you, chosen by Gary Pearn.

Old English Spangles: Pear drop was our favourite flavour in this boiled sweet line-up, chosen by Anthony Houghton.

Raspberry Ruffles: The red-wrapped sweets are ICONIC. Raspberry, coconut and chocolate – what’s not to love? Chosen by Phyllis Reay.

Victory V Gums: Liquorice is an acquired taste – did you love or hate it? Chosen by Steve Brown.

Related topics:SunderlandUnited States