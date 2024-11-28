Grab your copy of the Radio Times, because we’re talking Christmas TV!

With the countdown firmly on until the big day, there’s plenty of planning to be done beforehand. Including which of your favourite TV programmes and films you can squeeze in to that all-important festive family time!

Whether it’s a Christmas episode of your favourite show, a classic film or simply something you always put on as a tradition while you’re wrapping presents and writing cards, we have been asking you to share your favourite TV staples as we edge ever closer to December.

Happy faces as the Christmas season beckons in 1979. Children at Woodlea Junior Mixed and Infant School dressed for their festive pantomime.

Here are some of your festive favourites – how about slotting some of them into your Christmas viewing schedule this year?

Jack Barter: “The Great Escape.” The American war epic was released in the 1960s, and remains a favourite of many today.

Vivian Houston: “It's A Wonderful Life. Great old movie.”

Lisa Sachar Pendleton: “Elf and Planes, Trains and Automobiles and The Sound of Music.”

A Christmas tea party at Southwick Day Nursery in December 1973.

Judith Porter: “Scrooge, but it must be Alistair Sim in black and white, we watch it every year.” Charles Dickens’ classic story is one we all know and love – but is this 1951 adaptation of the story one of your favourites?

Tom Liddle: “The Vicar of Dibley.”

Kaylie Taylor: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Gathering around the Christmas tree at Castletown Community Centre in this festive scene from 1977.

Jackie Brannagan: “Carols from King’s College.” It wouldn’t be Christmas without it! The famous service, recorded in Cambridge, is usually broadcast by the BBC on Christmas Eve.

Linda Hall: “The Wizard of Oz.” There’s no place like home! A great example of a non-festive film firmly finding its place in our hearts at this time of year, every year.

Sarah Louise: “The Snowman alongside The Snowman and The Snowdog.” Based on Raymond Briggs’ beloved story, the animation is a family favourite for all ages.

Chris Sumby: “Trading Places.” Set at Christmas, but is it a Christmas film for you? Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy star in this body-swapping comedy.

