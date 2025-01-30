Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This month marks 32 years since Sunderland shoppers said goodbye to a beloved department store – Binns.

For families across Wearside, the shop was a faithful staple – whether you were after a wedding present, a delicious treat from the food hall or just a good browse to while away a rainy afternoon.

WIth its memorable spiral staircase and underground tunnel (the latter perfect for that previously mentioned rainy afternoon) it was THE shopping destination for a trip into town on any day of the week.

A view of the famous spiral staircase, pictured in January 1963.

January 2025 marks 32 years since the shutters went down for good on Fawcett Street. Though more than three decades have passed, some shoppers’ memories of their favourite store remain sharp as ever – from the smells and snacks of the food hall, to unforgettable purchases made. You tell us more.

Some spiral staircase appreciation

Dave Woodward: “The tunnel, the spiral staircase, the lifts, going to Clarks for school shoes and buying my mam small china items for various birthday and Christmas presents. Oh and the stationery department!”

Claire Wilson: “Wonderful store and staff, like Joplings, worked there for a while. Won't see those great days of service again, it's sad. Loved the spiral staircase.”

Binns in Fawcett Street as it looked in May 1962.

Evelyn Patterson: “Loved Binns and that brilliant staircase, plus the underground walkway. It was such a lovely store.”

Lesley Michelle: “Lost my engagement ring on the spiral staircase in 1979, good job it was insured.”

A special place to work

Another satisfied customer! A pre-Christmas shopping trip to Binns in 1980.

Clare M Parker Brown: “Worked in the hairdressers in 1986. My first job and one of the best places I've worked. Binns had certain kind of class about it, and the staff were nice. Just loved everything about it.”

Glenys Hall: “My late husband Alan Hall worked in Binns as a Department Manager on a number of departments and was one of the last people to leave after all the final clearance. Lots of happy memories.”

Vicky Camsey: “My Mam and Dad both worked there. She worked in the lighting department and needed help with something and Dad came to her rescue. That's how they met. Dad passed away in 2020, aged just 66 years old, and Mam has been moved to a care home and diagnosed with Alzheimer's but she still remembers Binns!”

Back to childhood

Fawcett Street as it looked in 1974, with Binns on both sides of the road in this photo.

Val Lee: “A child at the time, but smells of food hall and fresh coffee being served, the underground tunnel, fabulous lights and spiral staircase, an overall sense of being ‘posh’ if you bought anything from store. Happy memories.”

Lynne Roberts: “I remember going to the food hall with my mam for freshly ground coffee, it smelled so good.”

Donna M Finlay: “Going to Binns with my Auntie Linda when my brother was born, about 1981, buying me a giant Snoopy soft toy, loved it.”

Susan Davison: “I loved visiting Binns when coming North to stay with my Gran for our holidays, Sunderland was a lovely town back then. Oh how i miss those times after many years.”

More memories

A trip to the food hall! Huge demand for bread from Binns in 1975.

Carol Clayton: “The tunnel. Buying my Noritake dinner set in the china department. Strawberries on the tables outside in Fawcett Street … can still smell them. Unbelievable it's 32 years ago!”

Susan Hope: “I bought my mam a silver candelabra with my first pay from TSB, it was just around the corner from the Athenaeum Street branch.”

Jean Oliver: “I have one of their last reciepts.”

Margaret Armstrong: “Loved the cosmetics department , the underground tunnels between stores especially in bad weather.”

Caroline Gudgion: “Can't believe it's 32 years. Such a miss.”