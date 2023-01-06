Simon, 69, becomes the latest supporter to share his story of the 1973 FA Cup run, but his is a tale with a difference. It all began in Leeds.

“I was born in Yorkshire and as a kid was huge on Don Revie's Leeds United,” said Simon.

“We moved to Sunderland in 1960 (me aged 6) and my older brothers went to Roker Park to watch SAFC. I experienced my first match with my eldest brother in 1971 and was immediately 'hooked.'”

Simon Moss and his memories of Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup run.

And then came that amazing Cup run.

“I distinctly remember getting through away at Notts County and Reading, then went to Maine Road v Man City. I also remember the crush for tickets for the replay, and the (misty) night when we watched the H-bombs (Halom and Hughes) destroy City in the replay.

"I was also at Roker for the Luton game, to qualify for semi final tickets.

‘The semi final atmosphere was phenomenal’

Simon and his brother Steve with 1973 hero Richie Pitt.

“What a day the semi final was. We got the special train to Wadsley Bridge and the atmosphere on the walk to Hillsborough was phenomenal.

"But that win - over mighty Arsenal - and the incessant chanting for Stokoe to re-emerge onto the field. Oh wow. Then back to the train chanting "we're on our way to Wembley." What a day.”

Simon couldn’t believe it. His beloved Sunderland were in a final against his former heroes Leeds United but he almost missed the game.

Pallion station house where Simon lived in 1973.

“I couldn't get a ticket till 5pm on the Friday night and then got 2! So off me and our kidda went.

“Were were at Sunderland Station at 5am for the 05:30 special. I hhonestly don't remember much about getting to Wembley Stadium but took up our position standing just behind the goal and seeing what looked like a full stadium of red and white.

‘I missed Jimmy Montgomery’s second save!’

"We were perfectly placed for Porterfield's goal and later for Monty's double save. I was so convinced Lorimer's shot was in I missed Cherry's reaction and Monty's recovery!

Simon in 1973, aged 19.

"Anyway, what seemed like interminable whistling from us to end the match brought us unbridled joy and the rest, as they say, is history.

“I remember eventually walking back to the underground and Leeds fans shaking our hands saying 'best team won.'”

But it wasn’t all a day of joy.

Mugged on the way home

Simon remembered: “The journey home was miserable for us because I got mugged by Arsenal fans at Euston for my scarf and we got stuck in a 6 compartment train carriage from King's Cross with 2 Americans who droned on about the Superbowl. We just wanted to scream "We've won the Cup."”

All that was forgotten though on the day of the FA Cup parade.

Somewhere, among these crowds outside the Prospect in Durham Road, is Simon Moss who joined tens of thousands of SAFC fans watching the FA Cup parade in 1973.

“The homecoming was amazing and I stood with the million or so at the Prospect to see the Lads atop the open top coach.”