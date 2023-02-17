A message to Will Ferrell on why he should visit Sunderland: Video tells QPR fan 'Haway to Sunderland - come and spend some time in the best city in the world'
Hollywood superstar Will Ferrell has certainly made plenty of headlines on Wearside this week.
The American actor appeared on QPR’s Twitter page before the game with the Black Cats earlier this week.
During a short video at the side of the pitch, Ferrell said: "Sunderland, the tears of sorrow you’re going to experience tonight dripping down your face into your mouth drowning you in sorrow I can only imagine.”
A warm welcome awaits
It was all a bit of banter but in the same spirit of fun and goodwill, we reckon Will deserves an invitation to God’s own country.
He would love our city complete with its culture, stunning beaches, Mackem spirit and football history.
We could take him to the SoL, get fish and chips (scraps optional), visit Seaburn sea front, sup a pint, scoff a pink slice.
So what do you think Will? Fancy a journey north?
Get in touch. Email [email protected]