The American actor appeared on QPR’s Twitter page before the game with the Black Cats earlier this week.

During a short video at the side of the pitch, Ferrell said: "Sunderland, the tears of sorrow you’re going to experience tonight dripping down your face into your mouth drowning you in sorrow I can only imagine.”

Wearside at its best. We're hoping Will Ferrell will come and see it for himself.

A warm welcome awaits

It was all a bit of banter but in the same spirit of fun and goodwill, we reckon Will deserves an invitation to God’s own country.

He would love our city complete with its culture, stunning beaches, Mackem spirit and football history.

Seaburn in winter in 2012.

We could take him to the SoL, get fish and chips (scraps optional), visit Seaburn sea front, sup a pint, scoff a pink slice.

So what do you think Will? Fancy a journey north?

Get in touch. Email [email protected]

Just one of the many spectacular scenes we enjoyed during the Tall Ships Races Sunderland leg 5 years ago.

Sunset on Penshaw Monument.

Mowbray Park and Gardens in 2020.