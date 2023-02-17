News you can trust since 1873
A message to Will Ferrell on why he should visit Sunderland: Video tells QPR fan 'Haway to Sunderland - come and spend some time in the best city in the world'

Hollywood superstar Will Ferrell has certainly made plenty of headlines on Wearside this week.

By Chris Cordner
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 5:09pm

The American actor appeared on QPR’s Twitter page before the game with the Black Cats earlier this week.

During a short video at the side of the pitch, Ferrell said: "Sunderland, the tears of sorrow you’re going to experience tonight dripping down your face into your mouth drowning you in sorrow I can only imagine.”

Wearside at its best. We're hoping Will Ferrell will come and see it for himself.
Sunderland’s fans were quick to pounce after the Wearsiders’ 3-0 win.

A warm welcome awaits

It was all a bit of banter but in the same spirit of fun and goodwill, we reckon Will deserves an invitation to God’s own country.

He would love our city complete with its culture, stunning beaches, Mackem spirit and football history.

Seaburn in winter in 2012.

We could take him to the SoL, get fish and chips (scraps optional), visit Seaburn sea front, sup a pint, scoff a pink slice.

So what do you think Will? Fancy a journey north?

Get in touch. Email [email protected]

Just one of the many spectacular scenes we enjoyed during the Tall Ships Races Sunderland leg 5 years ago.
Sunset on Penshaw Monument.
Mowbray Park and Gardens in 2020.
Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light.
