Sunderland's brilliantly brutal response to Hollywood star Will Ferrell's QPR boast
‘What could possibly go wrong?’ So asked the QPR Twitter admin prior to kick-off.
Well, quite a lot, as it happens as Tony Mowbray's promotion-chasing Sunderland side romped to a comfortable 3-0 win.
Among the home supporters at QPR was American actor and comedian Will Ferrell, who appeared on QPR’s twitter page before the game.
During a short video at the side of the pitch, Ferrell said: "Sunderland, the tears of sorrow you’re going to experience tonight dripping down your face into your mouth drowning you in sorrow I can only imagine.”
The tweet was accompanied with the caption: “What could possibly go wrong?”
Sunderland went on to win 3-0.
And Sunderland’s Twitter account trolled Ferrell with an image of him looking glum in response to QPR’s initial tweet, which you can see in the attached tweet.
Meanwhile, Tony Mowbray’s side marches on in the Championship.