Actor and LAFC owner, Will Ferrell, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Well, quite a lot, as it happens as Tony Mowbray's promotion-chasing Sunderland side romped to a comfortable 3-0 win.

Among the home supporters at QPR was American actor and comedian Will Ferrell, who appeared on QPR’s twitter page before the game.

During a short video at the side of the pitch, Ferrell said: "Sunderland, the tears of sorrow you’re going to experience tonight dripping down your face into your mouth drowning you in sorrow I can only imagine.”

The tweet was accompanied with the caption: “What could possibly go wrong?”

Sunderland went on to win 3-0.

And Sunderland’s Twitter account trolled Ferrell with an image of him looking glum in response to QPR’s initial tweet, which you can see in the attached tweet.