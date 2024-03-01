Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is due to start soon at the museum and park in Albany.

Work is due to begin on improvements as part of £4.6million regeneration plans for Washington’s historic F-Pit Museum and Albany Park site.

Exact completion dates have not yet been given, but work on the first phase of park improvements is scheduled to start in March, with new street furniture, lighting, informal play and recreational facilities to begin by the end of 2024.

Construction of the Heritage Visitor Centre is expected to start in 2025.

It was announced in late 2020 that the site was in line for a revamp as part of a proposed £223million of city-wide improvements.

The first phase, to be done by County Durham firm Brambledown Landscapes, includes woodland management to remove dead and diseased plants, followed by extensive tree, shrub and wildflower planting and other ecological works to enhance the park's natural environment and biodiversity.

Sunderland City Council says Washington residents at the "Let’s Talk F-Pit and Albany Park" public consultation in 2023, wanted improvements to the park and the museum developed with a new visitor centre and café.

The Grade II-listed Washington F-Pit, a museum since 1976, displays key parts of Wearside's industrial heritage and the history of mining industry in the North East.

Newcastle architects Mosedale Gillatt will produce the designs for the development of the museum, which will include a new heritage visitor centre and café, outdoor exhibition space and associated repairs and improvement works to the F-Pit's Engine House.

The plans also include a new play park and car park at the museum.

Cllr John Price, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Vibrant City, said: “During our public consultation, Washington residents told us what they’d like to see at Albany Park and the F-Pit Museum, and we’re delighted to be able to bring some of these ideas to life with plans to revitalise the green space and update the museum’s facilities.

Albany Park is to be regenerated.

“The F-Pit Museum has been a key landmark in the area for decades and we want to protect and preserve the future of this fantastic site so it can be enjoyed by residents for many more."

There will be opportunities for residents and businesses to comment on the plans at consultation events later this year.