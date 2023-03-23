Cafe and heritage centre plans for F-Pit Museum and Albany Park - here's how to have your say on improvement proposals

City leaders asked residents what they wanted to see from plans to regenerate the park and museum, to enhance the heritage offer and visitor experience of the site.

Now, draft plans have been drawn up for improvements to the park, new heritage centre and cafe.

An outline masterplan has been prepared for Albany Park, which the council says reflects residents’ desire to see improvements to the natural environment, safety and facilities.

Washington F-Pit Museum.

These include a secure play park for younger children and recreational activities for older children, adults and families.

Responses to the 2022 consultation have also helped to shape initial proposals to develop the F-Pit site with the cafe and heritage visitor centre, which include toilet facilities and exhibition space to promote the area’s rich coal mining history.

The draft regeneration plans can be viewed on the council’s website. Residents can share their thoughts on the proposals to help the development of more detailed plans later this year.

Any comments should be provided by end of May at Let's Talk F-Pit and Albany Park – Sunderland City Council.

Albany Park in Washington.

The Grade II listed F-Pit Museum is one of only 10 Scheduled Ancient Monuments in Sunderland and an iconic landmark showcasing the history of coal mining in the region.

Albany Park was formed from land reclaimed from the former New Washington Colliery and is now an important local recreational space.

Cllr Linda Williams, cabinet member for Vibrant City and Washington Central ward councillor, said: “The F-Pit is an important part of Washington’s heritage, we want to protect its future and realise the potential of the wider Albany Park site with these exciting new plans.

“As a council we are committed to bringing forward key regeneration projects across the city and the regeneration of the F-Pit and Albany Park is a chance for us to showcase Washington’s heritage while improving the experience of both residents and visitors in the area.

