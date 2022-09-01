Washington’s F Pit Museum opens to the public once more after repairs and restoration work completed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until October 15, visitors will be able to see the working horizontal steam winding engine and explore the history of the site through films and displays on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 12pm to 3pm.

Families can drop in at the Albany museum between 12pm and 3pm on Saturday, September 10 to make model mining lamps and pit pony badges to celebrate Heritage Open Days.

Schools can book morning visits on Thursdays and Fridays to view mining artefacts and historical documents in special sessions led by museum learning staff.

The F-Pit Museum in Washington is open to the public until October 16. Picture by Elliot Nichol.

The Grade II listed F Pit Engine House is an iconic landmark that showcases the important history of coal mining in the region. It is one of only 10 Scheduled Ancient Monuments in Sunderland.

A £310,000 repair package was carried out earlier this year and included roof, window, brick, render and internal joinery repairs.

The Engine House is back in good condition and a specialist conservator has completed final checks to ensure the engine is working smoothly and safely in preparation for visitors.

The engine is especially significant as it is the original winding engine that was built by the Grange Iron Company in 1888 and given to F Pit second hand.

Located in Albany Park, the F Pit Museum also retains the steel headgear that was once used to bring a cage of coal or miners from great depths in the mine to the surface.

Cllr Linda Williams is cabinet member for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council. She lives in the area and represents the Washington Central ward.

She said: “We’re thrilled to see this important heritage site open once again to visitors. As a council we are committed to preserving our city’s heritage and the F Pit regeneration project is one of many across the city.

“It’s fantastic to see the original winding engine up and running, and I’m certain it will be a fun and educational experience for children visiting with their schools.”