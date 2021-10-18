The pool at the Raich Carter Sports Centre in Hendon will reopen on Monday, October 25, as part of a phased approach to reopening facilities across the city.

The move will mean all services at the Commercial Road centre, managed by operator Everyone Active on behalf of Sunderland City Council, are available to the public.

Contract manager Ian Bradgate said: “We are delighted to reopen the pool and to welcome swimmers back.

The Raich Carter centre pool reopens next week

“We appreciate it has been a long wait and would like to thank customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“The site can now provide swimmers of all ages and abilities with the chance to have fun, improve their fitness and wellbeing, and develop their skills in the water.”

The pool will operate on a reduced timetable until Monday, November 1, as the site completes the process of recruiting and training new lifeguards.

Coun Linda Williams, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, said: “We know from our recent Let’s Talk consultation that the pool at Raich Carter is very much valued by our residents in the Hendon area and that many have missed being able to use it, so I’m really pleased to see it reopening.”

All pools at Everyone Active sites in Sunderland are now available for communities to use.

These include the Olympic-sized 50m pool at Sunderland Aquatic Centre and 25m offerings at Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre, Hetton Community Pool and Wellness Centre and Washington Leisure Centre.