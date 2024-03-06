Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mother who has lost over six-and-a-half stone since the watershed moment of a trip to the Lake District is hoping to inspire others to do the same.

In 2020, Sharon Wright, 50, from Sunderland had seen her weight increase to 18 stone 9.5lbs.

After joining the Slimming World group at Town End Farm WMC, she has now seen her weight plummet to just over 12 stone.

Sharon before and after her weight loss.

Sharon said: "I think the final straw was a holiday in the Lakes. I’d struggled to walk with knee pain. I felt so uncomfortable in my own skin and was scared to do anything for fear of falling as I had badly strained my ankles a couple of times in the previous year.

"I generally felt rubbish, aching and tired. My daughter was turning 30 in January 2023 and she wanted a party, which terrified me at the time.

"My 50th birthday was also coming up and I realised I’d spent all my adult life looking after others. I’d never done Slimming World before, so I decided that August 2022 was going to be the beginning of looking after me."

Sharon celebrating her 50th birthday.

Sharon signed up for the Slimming World sessions run by coach Vicky Robson and the decision has had a transformative effect on her life.

She said: "My physical and mental health has improved a million per cent. I suffered with terrible night time indigestion and used Gaviscon every night, but things started to change immediately.

"After just one week on the Slimming World plan I no longer needed it. I’d had palpations which have now stopped completely.

"I was getting weight bearing pain in my right knee, but since joining and starting the Body Magic activity as well as Food Optimising every day, the pain has gone.

"Mentally my walks and exercise, which I really look forward to, clears my mind and makes me feel good." "Getting in that swimming pool again, going to the gym, walking up a bank and climbing the stairs. Every one of them has been worth it to get to where I am now." Key to the weight loss success for Sharon is the wide variety of healthy food available as part of Slimming World's Food Optimising Plan.

She said: "It’s so generous and all the choice of unrestricted foods you can have is great.

"I love the variety of Slimming World meal ideas on the app and the books as well as the ease of the barcode scanner when out shopping.

"There are versions of all my favourite foods. I never get bored and love to cook and try new things."

Sharon hopes her story can now inspire other people struggling with their weight to join a Slimming World group.

She said: "The biggest challenge was walking into a Slimming World group for the first time, not knowing what to expect. But I didn’t need to worry as it was so welcoming

"It has transformed every aspect of my life. Doing things for the first time is always hard but they are the most rewarding."

Sharon's coach Vicky Robson said: "I'm so proud of Sharon and the difference she has made to her life - she certainly looks fabulous at 50.

"She has totally embraced Slimming World and inspires other members in the group to believe that when you get going you can achieve fantastic results."