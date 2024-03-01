Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mother who lost over eight stone to help to transform her health and life has now become a Slimming World coach in order to help other people to do the same.

Terrie Edmunds, 49, who lives in Sunderland, saw her weight balloon to 23 stone and six pounds during the period she had her children.

She said: "You obviously put weight on during pregnancy and I was feeling lonely at the time and turned to food for comfort.

"My health was suffering and I decided I needed to lose weight to be healthy for my kids as I had a young family. For me, it was always about my health, not being a certain dress size."

Slimming coach Terrie Edmunds lost over eight stone after joining Slimming World.

Terrie joined Slimming World Sunderland and lost more than eight stone in weight.

She said: "I'd been to see my doctor, been prescribed tablets and tried the shakes, but Slimming World and a change in lifestyle was the only thing which was sustainable.

“Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate.

"I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet.

"The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation.

"It also helped my family as we all eat healthily now."

Inspired by the success of her own weight loss journey, Terrie trained to be a Slimming World coach and has spent the last ten years supporting members at her Monday morning and Tuesday evening groups at Doxford Park Community Centre.

The latest Government figures show that 73.9% of Sunderland's population is now overweight or obese and this week, Terrie is launched another Slimming World group at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Ford Estate.

She said: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight.

"It’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target. "I want to be able to help people who find themselves in a similar situation to me.

"It's amazing to see someone who has been ashamed of their weight looking and feeling completely different a few weeks later."

Key to the success of Slimming World for Terrie is the "community of support" provided by the groups.

She added: "Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone, with weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group.

"As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey."