Sunderland slimmer loses five stone after shock over sneaky picture

'I was shocked when I saw myself in the photograph'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who lost more than five stone in less than a year after his wife showed him a photograph of him asleep after indulging during the festive season hopes to inspire others to do the same as part of their New Year's resolutions.

Estate manager Anthony Longford, 53, had seen his weight increase to 19 stone 4lbs and decided he had to take action after being shocked at the unflattering photograph of him asleep in his chair.

The photograph of Anthony which inspired him to lose weight and Anthony after he lost over five stone.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "The photograph was taken in December 2022. I knew I was getting older and had put on weight, but I didn't realise how bad I looked.

"I would often skip breakfast and then ended up snacking on biscuits and other sweet foods. At lunchtime I would often buy a pre-prepared sandwich which I would eat with crisps and maybe a piece of cake.

"I was shocked when I saw myself in the photograph. I think my wife did it to try and encourage me to lose weight."

Anthony made a resolution to reduce his weight and joined Bethany City Church Slimming World Group to help him achieve his goal.

Anthony after his weight loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It' about a change of lifestyle, not a diet. Slimming World helped me to create a healthy eating programme which consists of overnight oats with fruit, soups, baked potatoes and salads for lunch and then evening meals such as low fat curries or spaghetti bolognese, cooked with fresh ingredients.

"It has become a lifestyle choice and I really don't feel like I have missed out. I used to take the dog for a walk but I now do more challenging routes which are longer or involve going up hills."

After sticking to his programme, Anthony achieved his target weight of 14 stone 2lbs in November 2023 and is now feeling the benefits.

He added: "I was chuffed to bits when I went on the scales and hit my target weight and I've managed to keep it off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel much healthier and it's great to be able to go out in clothes I want to wear. I can now wear medium fitting clothes which I can buy from shops rather than having to shop online."

Anthony also praised his Slimming World consultant Gill Whitfield for "keeping him focused" and the "amazing" support of his fellow members.

Gill said: "Anthony is a brilliant member of the group and is so supportive of other members. There was big cheer when Antony went on the scales and hit his target weight."

Anthony hopes his story can now inspire others to lose weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Last year I made a resolution to lose weight and it has made a massive difference. Hopefully other people will make that same resolution and adopt a healthier lifestyle."

Gill added: "Look at what you really want to do. Losing weight can lead to lowering your blood pressure, cholesterol and increase your life expectancy."